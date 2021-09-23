Hundreds of opponents of measures to fight against Covid

Several hundred people gathered in Bern on Thursday evening to take part in an unauthorized demonstration. They gathered in the city center to protest against the measures taken to fight against the coronavirus.

The Bern cantonal police said on Twitter that they had carried out checks. She also told those present that she was going to evacuate them, or even take them to the station.

The police were present in large numbers in the capital at the end of the day before the arrival of the demonstrators. The police had already cordoned off Federal Square at the end of the afternoon, a journalist from Keystone-ATS had observed on the spot. The fence in front of the Federal Palace has been reinstalled while mobile gates have been placed around the square.

Many police officers were seen in the city center. At the end of the afternoon, passers-by were allowed to cross the deserted Federal Square, with the exception of two police cars and a few police officers.





The authorities of the city of Bern have asked the police to ban all gatherings. Bern’s director of security Reto Nause had negotiated with protesters on Tuesday on the conditions for obtaining permission to demonstrate, but no agreement was reached.

Protesters also threw projectiles at officers, cantonal police said on Twitter. Police used force in an alley leading to the Federal Palace to repel demonstrators.

Already eight demonstrations in September

The “Freiheitstrychler” and the “Mass-Voll” organization called on their supporters not to go to Bern. However, calls for a rally under the slogan “Now more than ever” continued to circulate on the internet. According to Reto Nause, left-wing circles have also called for a counter-demonstration.

The Bernese police have announced that they will be present with a large contingent to ensure the safety of the population. The majority of police stations in the canton therefore remained closed on Thursday.

Eight demonstrations by opponents of the measures have already taken place in Bern in September alone. Seven of them were unauthorized, including that of last Thursday. Violence broke out in front of the Federal Palace. The police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

