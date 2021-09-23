In China, a competition to point fingers at ugly buildings – Ouest-France evening edition

A Chinese website specializing in architecture is organizing the twelfth edition of its competition highlighting the country’s ugliest buildings. For five years now, the Chinese authorities have intended to put an end to the construction of “oversized” or “strange” buildings. Anthology.

(Map: Ouest-France)

The Chinese website Archcy.com, which specializes in architecture, has launched an original initiative: a competition for the ugliest buildings in China. only skyscrapers, museums, hotels and sports facilities are concerned. This is the twelfth edition of this competition. About five years ago, President Xi Jinping’s government issued a directive calling for an end to construction of buildings. “Oversized” Where “Strange”, indicates the American television channel CNN.

Nine criteria

For this new edition, new strange architectures are brought to light: church in the shape of a violin, upside down house, hotel in the shape of a Russian doll or a pedestrian bridge in the shape of a ring… The general public is invited to vote until in December from a catalog of 90 buildings chosen for their appearance “Inharmonious with the environment” or their design “Plagiarized”.

China’s ugliest buildings: contest to celebrate unsightly architecture beginshttps: //t.co/DBWnbVbvVh pic.twitter.com/YXMy3Q3VcP – Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) September 20, 2021

Then, a jury made up of architects, critics and academics will select ten and will elect the ugliest building of the year 2021. In recent years, the “Big winners” were a crab-shaped cultural center and a pedestrian walkway embellished with a series of six oversized diamonds.

Questionable design

There is no shortage of questionable designs in a country that has rapidly urbanized and “Now builds more skyscrapers than the rest of the world combined”, continues CNN. While this competition is very successful, architects are now faced with stricter town planning codes and regulations.





Violin-shaped church and ‘welcome to hell’ bridge among ‘hall of shame’ for ugliest buildings in China https://t.co/mEmbyERxhJ – Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 21, 2021

Thus, in June 2020, the Chinese Ministry of Housing and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a powerful economic planning body, issued a circular calling for an end to buildings and skyscrapers of more than 500 meters high.

In fact, the ban on buildings longer than 500 meters affects, in practice, very few architects in the country. Indeed, there are only five skyscrapers of this height in the country, according to the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats, a non-profit organization specializing in urban housing and high-rise buildings. The NDRC hit the nail on the head this year by outright banning the construction of buildings deemed “Ugly”.

New regulation

At the same time, each city now has a chief architect in charge of enforcing the town planning rules in force. According to Fei Chen, professor of architecture specializing in urban policy at the University of Liverpool (UK), the new guidelines provide a general framework for cities, but the details need to be worked out locally.

“In the cities of the east coast, or in more developed areas, architects have better skills, and therefore produce better buildings, he explains to CNN. But in inland cities, you still see buildings that copy the architectural styles or languages ​​of other designs. “

China’s ugliest buildings: contest to celebrate unsightly architecture begins https://t.co/GfXhSzZvQS – Guardian Australia (@GuardianAus) September 20, 2021

In addition, the government warns the demolition of historic buildings, while encouraging designs that “Highlight Chinese characteristics. ”

For example, the American architects behind Beijing’s tallest skyscraper, the China Zun, were forced to change their design midway through after the mayor’s office suggested it wasn’t “Not Chinese enough. ” Sometimes subjective criteria which still bode well for this competition like no other …