Infirmary: Lionel Messi still in care and uncertain for PSG / Montpellier (LP)

Victim of a blow to the left knee against Lyon (2-1) last Sunday, Lionel Messi has not resumed training since. His presence against Montpellier this Saturday (9 p.m.) is called into question.

Not sure that PSG fans can take advantage of Lionel Messi’s talent a second time at the Parc des Princes this weekend. Absent this Wednesday evening in Metz (2-1) in Ligue 1, the Argentinian has not yet resumed the race this Thursday and remains uncertain for the reception of Montpellier this Saturday evening (9 p.m.) according to newspaper information The Parisian.





Hit in the left knee against Lyon (2-1) last Sunday and suffering from a bone contusion according to the MRI passed Tuesday morning, Messi continued the care the day after this 7e championship day, and will not be aligned at all costs by PSG. As the ex-Barcelona’s relatives confided recently, no risk will be taken before facing Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday (9 p.m.), the most important match since the start of the season.

Answer expected this Friday

Usually very cautious as soon as a slight doubt exists concerning one of its elements, Mauricio Pochettino will speak at a press conference at the beginning of the afternoon this Friday, and will say perhaps more about it. A little earlier, the Parisians will have trained one last time at Camp des Loges before receiving the Héraultais.