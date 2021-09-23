Investigation opened for “breach of trust” after the revelation of the sumptuous lifestyle of the leader of a humanitarian association

Five-figure salary, luxury company vehicle … An investigation has been opened to ” breach of trust “ after suspicions about the benefits enjoyed by the leader of an association of aid to migrants and the homeless largely financed by public money, announced Thursday, September 23 the public prosecutor’s office in Meaux.

Wednesday, The chained Duck has pinned the luxurious lifestyle of Arthur Anane, the managing director of Equalis, an association which manages in particular reception centers for migrants or the emergency number dedicated to the homeless (115) in several departments of Ile-de-France.

The leader has “Granted a salary of 11,400 euros net per month and a working Audi Q7”, rented for 2,097 euros per month by its structure, and also receives 533 euros per month for its accommodation, writes the satirical weekly.

The community community shaken

The opening of a preliminary investigation follows the report, in June, of an auditor who refused to certify the accounts of this association whose headquarters are located in Seine-et-Marne, said the prosecution. The investigation is at “First investigations”, underlined this source.





Equalis, 83 million euros of budget and about 900 employees to help people in great precariousness, assured that it would undertake “Very quickly corrective actions as had already been decided”, ruling out any de facto sidelining of Mr. Anane. An internal audit carried out in the middle of the summer by the structure did not reveal any fraud.

This affair puts the associative community in turmoil in particular because Arthur Anane is a figure, after having been elected in 2020 president of the Ile-de-France branch of the Federation of solidarity actors, which brings together hundreds of associations fighting against the great exclusion. He was also decorated with the Legion of Honor in 2016.

