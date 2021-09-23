Iris Mittenaere conspired: injured, she responds to criticism of her diet

In Instagram story, this Wednesday, September 22, Iris Mittenaere pushed a little rant towards Internet users who criticize her diet and who think she has TCA.

Iris Mittenaere Even though she was elected Miss France and then Miss Universe, that does not prevent her from being a great greedy. Epicurean, the 28-year-old is enjoying life and she does not hesitate to indulge herself with food. This Wednesday, September 22, in Instagram story, the former beauty queen published a video of her enjoying a burger and fries, in a famous fast-food chain. “How to end the day in style”, she captioned her post, delighted to eat fried food for her evening meal.

Visibly, some of her subscribers didn’t need more to tackle her and criticize her eating habits, which do not seem to them to fit in with his physique. Tired of comments about her way of eating and her body, Iris Mittenaere reacted. “When I was 13, I was told that I was anorexic, because I was very thin. Today, I post a burger and I am told that I am bulimic … Otherwise, we can leave them people eat quiet? “, she said, relieved to have to justify herself because she does not eat only healthy dishes. Supported in his private messages by his fans, the companion of Diego El Glaoui then expressed his enthusiasm. “Fortunately I get your love messages. I swear to you that sometimes I say to myself: ‘Well, wait, don’t share this, people will say this, that’. We can say to ourselves that we do not care what they think, the reality is that I do not care at all what you think “, she wrote, before specifying, with gratitude: “I’ve been working with you for 5 years, sharing my daily life with you. I want to please you, I want you to be proud of me. So yes, your messages touch me, but what touches me the most are your messages of love. “

Travel, the opportunity to eat well

In love with small simple pleasures, Iris Mittenaere had uploaded, on September 14, photos of her trip to Colmar, Alsace. To honor the region, she had tasted a hearty dish of sauerkraut. During his trip to Greece on August 4, she had awakened her taste buds with loukoumades, kinds of donuts anything but diet. The proof that we can have fun, without necessarily suffering from eating disorders …

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge