“It is almost impossible to associate Angela Merkel with a conviction or a program that goes beyond pragmatism”

Angela Merkel has never made much of her person: no private photos, staged holidays, pompous appearances, friendships cultivated in public, not even confessions during talk shows. The pinnacle of glamor she has allowed herself is her outfits in Bayreuth. Besides, we can be sure that she does not go to the festival, year after year, to show off, but because she loves Wagner. So she sits not in the first row, but in the middle of the floor, on a chair, for four, five or six hours at a time.

When I think about what has impressed me the most during his 16 years in the chancellery, I tell myself that it is not this or that decision, nor his skill at negotiation or his ability to impose his ends. It is the human being. This human being who has so rarely shown himself in public and who has never disappeared behind the office. The only time I spoke to him one-on-one, I had in front of me an unpretentious, empathetic, witty, intelligent person.





Since then, when I saw her on television, in the midst of world leaders or in Germany, in the company of careerist politicians, I have always thought: in all these summits, behind at least one of these breasts, there is has a beating heart! And the fact that Germany was represented by a woman who, in the midst of these muzzles, thus retains her confidence and her feet on the ground, gave some reason to be proud of the German citizen that I am. At the same time, I was amazed at this charisma, which grew from its refusal of charisma, that is to say from the rejection of grand gestures and looks that speak volumes, penetrating speeches and long-term perspectives. term – and probably also his incapacity in these areas.

“The idea of ​​trying to reform institutions where they hindered action probably never crossed his mind.”

Politically, this is precisely where the shoe pinches – and not just because of its poor sense of symbolism. She has indeed regularly made casting errors for important positions, whether in Brussels, Berlin or in her own party. Over and over again, it has taken decisions in informal circles, then confronted the Bundestag – which nevertheless represents the German people – as well as European organizations. It may be, especially in Brussels, that it has sometimes not been possible to proceed otherwise. Certainly. Still, the idea of ​​trying to reform institutions where they hindered action probably never crossed his mind.

