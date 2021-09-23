Javier Tebas smashes French football after the latest incidents!

Javier Tebas loves to tap on Ligue 1 and in particular PSG but this time, it is all the hexagonal football which takes. The president of La Liga did not hesitate to criticize the latest incidents seen in the stands, on the lawns and even outside French stadiums, as in Montpellier, Nice and even more recently in Paris, Metz and Angers. According to him, these events could not happen in Spain where awareness measures were taken a while ago. He spoke on Thursday at the World Football Summit, a think tank on the football industry, which takes place on September 22 and 23 at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.





“Eight years ago, we launched a strict campaign against violence, with our clubs because it really damaged the image of our competition at world level. It is not so much a particular group of supporters or such a team. Because here in Spain the headlines were right: “Violence in French Football.” So it really hurts the league, people don’t want to see football linked to violence. People want to enjoy sports without getting involved in violent situations. In France, unfortunately, there was a lot of violence, even in the preseason matches I believe, with OM. This violence is not good and this subject must be taken very seriously. (…) If French football wants to grow, to become a pioneer in the world, the first thing they have to do is to eradicate these violent episodes because they damage the image of the championship around the world. “ The League and French football in general will appreciate …