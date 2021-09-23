Jean-Jacques Goldman: Who was Pierre Goldman, his half-brother killed in the street at 35?

He was 28 when his brother Pierre Goldman was murdered in the middle of the street by two armed men. Jean-Jacques Goldman never really mentioned the death of his half-brother, an intellectual and far-left activist, convicted of armed robberies and accused of a double murder …

The singer and his eldest shared the same father: Alter Mojszet Goldman (1909-1988), born in Lublin (Poland), came to France at the age of fifteen before being naturalized in 1930. It was when is involved in the Resistance that Alter meets Janine Sochaczewska, a Polish communist. The couple gave birth to their son Pierre Goldman in 1944, but separated after the Liberation. While his mother returned to Poland, Pierre Goldman grew up in France with his father, who had become the manager of a sports store, and his new wife Ruth Ambrunn. The family then grew with the arrival of her half-sister Evelyne, then those of Jean-Jacques and Robert.

Excluded several times during his schooling, Pierre Goldman joined the Communist Youth from the age of 15. Then, a student at the Sorbonne at the end of the 1960s, he militated for the extreme left with a certain taste for fighting and arms. After a trip to Latin America, during which he notably joined Venezuela and the guerrillas, he returned to France and committed several armed robberies.

Double murder in a pharmacy

In 1970, Pierre Goldman was accused of the murder of a pharmacist and a preparer after a robbery that went wrong in Paris. He claims his innocence but he is sentenced to life imprisonment. He was finally acquitted in 1976 after a second high-profile trial in the Court of Cassation, during which he was supported by many personalities such as Simone Signoret, Simone de Beauvoir, François Mittérand or even Maxime Le Forestier, who wrote the song for him. A man’s life. Despite everything sentenced for three robberies, which he confessed, Pierre Goldman spent six years in prison (instead of the twelve years of his sentence).





Locked up, he starts writing his autobiography Obscure memories of a Polish Jew born in France, which is very successful. It is also behind bars that he marries the young Guadeloupe Christiane Succab-Goldman. When he left, he devoted himself to his passion for Latin American music and wrote for the newspaper Release and the review of Modern times by Jean-Paul Sartre.

Everything changed on September 20, 1979: while he went to a meeting with his friend Pierre Bénichou, Pierre Goldman was assassinated in the middle of the street, in the 13th arrondissement of Paris, by two armed men. According to witnesses to the tragedy, they were three criminals since there was a driver. The murder was claimed shortly after to AFP by an appeal: “Today September 20, 1979 at 12:30 pm, Pierre Goldman paid for his crimes. The justice of the power having once again shown its weaknesses and its laxity, we did what our duty commanded us. We claim this act on behalf of the group Police honor. “However, those responsible for the murder have never been found.

Pierre, it’s a mystery

During Pierre Goldman’s funeral at Père-Lachaise cemetery, nearly 15,000 people, including several personalities, were gathered. For her part, the widow of Pierre Goldman gave birth to a boy named Manuel just days after his death.

Since his appearance at the funeral, Jean-Jacques Goldman has hardly ever returned to this affair. He barely mentioned Pierre Goldman to France 3, in archive images released in 2018 in the documentary Goldman, Balavoine, Berger. “It is probably someone who mattered, like all the people who are close to you or who are of your family, because you try to understand them, you live their paradoxes, their mysteries, he had confided. And Pierre, it’s a mystery. I was also a little atypical in the family, in the sense that I was politically a musician. “Some fans believe they hear a tribute to this missing brother in the song Since you’re leaving.