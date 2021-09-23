Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner treat themselves to incredible Miami home

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have bought themselves a new home in Miami … at some $ 11 million.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner don’t deny each other anything! The American singer of the Jonas Bothers and his wife, the British actress of “Games of Thrones”, have offered themselves a new home in Miami at some 11 million dollars (or 9.4 million euros). Last June, the couple put their 1,400-square-meter Los Angeles mansion up for sale.





The new home of the lovebirds is located in the north of the Florida city on a small island, connected to the mainland by a simple bridge. The 1,000 square meter villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a large 1,600 square meter plot. Recently renovated, it has a koi pond, a wine cellar, a swimming pool and a magnificent fireplace.

Joe Jonas, 32, and Sophie Turner, 25, have been dating since 2016. The celebrities lived in New York City before moving to Los Angeles about three years ago. Married since 2019, they are today the parents of a little Willa who celebrated her first birthday last July.