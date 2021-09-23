Juliette Gréco ruined when she died, her granddaughter says: “She touched nothing”

Juliette Gréco passed away a year ago, to the day. The singer was 93 years old and has spent almost 70 years singing, composing for the greats and giving concerts. The interpreter of Pretty kid, which was practically part of the French heritage, died in his house in Ramatuelle (Var). If from the outside, one could think that the artist was rolling on gold, it would not be! The singer’s granddaughter, Julie-Amour Rossini told the magazine Gala appeared this Thursday, September 23, that his grandmother had financial problems.

Very close to his maternal grandmother, the daughter of Laurence-Marie Lemaire (died in 2016 of cancer, editor’s note) told that Juliette Gréco was facing “financial difficulties” towards the end of his life, but that “she never complained “, and that she was able, all the same, “keep his lifestyle “. Julie-Amour Rossini continues: “She didn’t touch anything. She had nothing set aside and had a small pension. “





Victim of stroke in 2016, Juliette Gréco had to resign herself to canceling her concerts, to rest in her house in Ramatuelle. Fortunately, the Parisienne was able to count on the unfailing support of her granddaughter. “I fought so that she did not suffer”, assures the 47-year-old actress, who explains that many have turned their backs on the singer. “SReally close friends were there. In this profession, you can’t stand the end of life of famous people. “

Far from moping in grief, Juliette Gréco continued to make a spectacle of her life and to move the audience. “She had kept her free will and her sense of humor. She sang in her living room in Ramatuelle where she ended her days. She felt good there, it was his haven of peace“, remembered Julie-Amour Rossini, his biggest fan. At the microphone of RTL last March, the young woman confided to have seen her grandmother “smile and hum” during the last days of his life. “She was always lively, she was happy to see people and then she said to me too ‘but I also rest ‘. What a great lady! “. A beautiful death that Juliette Gréco welcomed with open arms.