Kindle Paperwhite e-reader drops price as new version approaches

Since 2018, the Kindle Paperwhite has been one of the most popular e-readers. Even if improved versions of this model are about to emerge, we still highly recommend the current one. It is also found cheaper at the moment since its price goes from 129 euros to 89 euros on Amazon.

For years, Amazon has offered a plethora of e-readers within its Kindle collection. But if there is one that stands out for its very good value for money, it is the Kindle Paperwhite. The American giant has also recently announced the launch of a new generation of this popular model, including a Signature version with its share of additional features. But this renewal also makes it possible to see the price of the 2018 version of the Paperwhite drop, and not only a little: we will therefore be entitled to a reduction of 40 euros on its original price.

What to remember from the Kindle Paperwhite

A 6-inch screen with “paper quality”

IPX8 certified for reading near water

Weeks of reading on a single charge

Usually offered at 129 euros, the Kindle Paperwhite (2018 version) is now displayed at 89 euros on Amazon.

An efficient, readable reader …

The Kindle Paperwhite has many advantages for those who want to carry a complete library in their bag, lightly. First, this e-reader has a 6-inch screen without glare, and has a backlight to be able to read day and night without damaging your eyes. The screen also displays a resolution of up to 300 pixels per inch, which will give the impression that you are reading a real paper book.

In addition, this e-reader will offer 8 GB of storage to save a large amount of e-books. You can download them over Wi-Fi from the Kindle catalog, which contains more than 5.5 million references. As for your reading, you will also have the option to adjust the text size and use multiple types of fonts for a comfortable experience.

… and waterproof

Summer, with its pools and seaside, may be over, but there will still be other opportunities for you to read by the water right now. So, if you feel like reading a book in your bath, know that this sturdy e-reader will be water resistant thanks to its IPX8 certification. The latter means that the Kindle Paperwhite will survive if it is submerged in fresh water for 60 minutes up to 2 meters deep. Convenient in the event of a small accidental dive.





Autonomy that does not disappoint

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a nice battery life of six weeks in total, if you stick to 30 minutes of reading per day with the wireless connection turned off and the brightness set to 13, according to Amazon. Everything will therefore depend on your personal use. But in fact, and according to our test, the Kindle still had 59% of battery after more than 3 weeks of use, which is more than appreciable.

To learn even more, read our full review of the Kindle Paperwhite.

9 / 10

