Lââm facing a drama in Dance with the stars: “Nobody knows, but …”

Viewers have already been impatiently awaiting the return of Dance with the stars. The show had been postponed to 2021 because of the Covid-19. Since Friday, September 17, the faithful have been served! The eleventh season begins strongly with the elimination of Lââm on the first evening. A bad for a good for the singer, perhaps … Physically not in the top of her form, she also had to face a personal drama.

With our colleagues from Gala Wednesday September 22, 2021, Lââm admits having lived a rather sad and complicated period of his life, in parallel with his experience in Dance with the stars. “In the meantime, I had to reconcile repetitions and bring a family member to the hospital, she reveals. I spent the ten days between hospitals, rehearsals and DALS, nobody knows that. I had to deal with a lot of things.“She does not say more about this disease affecting one of her relatives, treated in hospital …





In addition to this family concern, the interpreter of I want to sing for those faced other challenges. Lââm struggled to hold back the steps of his choreography with Maxime Dereymez, a quickstep to the sound of the credits of the mythical series A nanny from hell. Also, she was victim of muscle damage who did not help … Leisure TV, her dance partner has spoken out about it. “Lââm was injured, she had muscle damage. I wondered what I was going to be able to invent for him as a choreography. Lââm was very weakened by her wound. I didn’t really see the outcome of our duo“, then confided Maxime Dereymez, himself suffering from keratitis, an ophthalmic disease.

Finally, the duo did not last long in Dancing with the Stars. No more workouts for either … and that’s not bad news. Lââm can concentrate on his pain and show himself to be there for this sick member of his family, while Maxime Dereymez can take the time to take care of himself and let his eye recover slowly.