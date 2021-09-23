More

    LEAGUE 1 – Closure of a grandstand in Angers and the OM visitor park pending final measures

    Supporters “unbearable”, general indignation, repeated sanctions … At the heart of a worrying spiral, French football had to crack down again the day after new incidents on the sidelines of Angers-Marseille and Montpellier-Bordeaux on Wednesday.

    The disciplinary committee of the LFP ordered the closure of a stand at the Raymond Kopa stadium in Angers and visitor parking lots during OM matches away, as a precaution, after the incidents on the sidelines of the Angers match. Marseille Wednesday evening. The sanctions will come into force for the two clubs from the 9th day of Ligue 1 on October 3 and will last the time of the examination of the file, which has been put under investigation, said the Professional Football League in a press release.

    The Angers-OM match was marked by incidents between supporters.

    League 1

    Maracineanu: “I am not for the ban on traveling supporters”


    AN HOUR AGO

    Sad sight

    Wednesday after the match in Angers (0-0), dozens of Marseille supporters, who had exchanged provocations and insults with the Ultras from the neighboring stand, left the visitors’ parking lot to confront them directly before the stewards re-establish the situation. order, without any injuries to deplore.

    This is a new episode of a black series in which Ligue 1, under the international spotlight since the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris SG, would have gone well at the start of the season: the return of spectators to the stadiums after a An in camera health was accompanied by many stormy scenes, between throwing projectiles, invasion of lawns and various clashes.

    League 1

    OL supporters again banned from traveling to St-Etienne

    6 HOURS AGO

    League 1

    Hard blow for OL: Dembélé absent “several weeks”

    7 HOURS AGO


