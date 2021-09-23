LEAGUE 1 – Closure of a grandstand in Angers and the OM visitor park pending final measures

Supporters “unbearable”, general indignation, repeated sanctions … At the heart of a worrying spiral, French football had to crack down again the day after new incidents on the sidelines of Angers-Marseille and Montpellier-Bordeaux on Wednesday.

The disciplinary committee of the LFP ordered the closure of a stand at the Raymond Kopa stadium in Angers and visitor parking lots during OM matches away, as a precaution, after the incidents on the sidelines of the Angers match. Marseille Wednesday evening. The sanctions will come into force for the two clubs from the 9th day of Ligue 1 on October 3 and will last the time of the examination of the file, which has been put under investigation, said the Professional Football League in a press release.

The Angers-OM match was marked by incidents between supporters. Credit: Getty Images

Sad sight

Wednesday after the match in Angers (0-0), dozens of Marseille supporters, who had exchanged provocations and insults with the Ultras from the neighboring stand, left the visitors’ parking lot to confront them directly before the stewards re-establish the situation. order, without any injuries to deplore.

This is a new episode of a black series in which Ligue 1, under the international spotlight since the arrival of Lionel Messi at Paris SG, would have gone well at the start of the season: the return of spectators to the stadiums after a An in camera health was accompanied by many stormy scenes, between throwing projectiles, invasion of lawns and various clashes.

