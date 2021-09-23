Léna Situations, back on social networks, explains his absence

SOCIAL MEDIA – Léna Situations is back. After ten days of absence, the YouTuber made her return on social networks this Wednesday, September 22. The latter therefore took the opportunity to reveal on Instagram, the reasons for her “break”, and those who dreamed of seeing her join the cast of the next season of Beijing Express on M6 may be disappointed.

As she said in her message accompanied by several photos, the 23-year-old influencer actually lived a totally different but just as epic adventure, since she was in Tanzania with her companion Seb la Frite, to the test. of the mythical Kilimanjaro.

“7 days and 5,800 meters later, we did it: the ascent of Kilimanjaro”, she wrote at first. “The highest mountain in Africa, the most beautiful landscape we have ever seen, but above all the most physically and mentally difficult adventure of my life”.