Léna Situations, back on social networks, explains his absence

SOCIAL MEDIA – Léna Situations is back. After ten days of absence, the YouTuber made her return on social networks this Wednesday, September 22. The latter therefore took the opportunity to reveal on Instagram, the reasons for her “break”, and those who dreamed of seeing her join the cast of the next season of Beijing Express on M6 may be disappointed.
As she said in her message accompanied by several photos, the 23-year-old influencer actually lived a totally different but just as epic adventure, since she was in Tanzania with her companion Seb la Frite, to the test. of the mythical Kilimanjaro.
“7 days and 5,800 meters later, we did it: the ascent of Kilimanjaro”, she wrote at first. “The highest mountain in Africa, the most beautiful landscape we have ever seen, but above all the most physically and mentally difficult adventure of my life”.
And to the YouTuber to continue: “So much has happened in 5,800 meters: ups, downs, tears, new friends, laughs, falls and a dream come true. So many things that a long text would not even be enough to describe this adventure to you ”.
The young woman, who said to herself “sorry for the fans of Beijing Express”,“ Therefore make an appointment ”to its subscribers on October 10 on YouTube to“ bring to life ”its adventures on the stratovolcano, carried out in partnership with Adidas.
This thunderous return of Léna Situations on Instagram has not gone unnoticed. Since many personalities reacted very quickly, saluting the feat of the YouTuber. “Crazy, you go and you do that”, commented Just Riadh. “Congratulations Lena, you can be very proud,” Ahmed Sylla wrote. “I’m waiting for you at the Paris marathon now that you have your fill of red blood cells”, added Claude Dartois of Koh Lanta. “Incredible”, also exclaimed Nabilla.
For its part, the cast of Beijing Express, which will therefore not include Léna Situations and Seb la Frite in its ranks, will nevertheless welcome two other famous youtubers. Tibo Inshape and his partner Juju Fitcats indeed flew to Uzbekistan at the beginning of September to join Stéphane Rotenberg there.
