Léna Situations reveals the reasons for her absence from social networks

The YouTuber takes her subscribers by surprise by revealing that she was absent to climb Kilimanjaro.

On September 13, influencer Léna Situations announced a temporary absence from social networks. “Goodbye internet, see you soon,” she had simply posted on Instagram, without further information. Almost ten days later, marked by many speculations from Internet users, the YouTuber with 2 million subscribers reveals the reasons for this departure: she was in Tanzania where she climbed Kilimanjaro in the company of YouTuber Seb La Fried.





“7 days and 5,800 meters later, we did it: the ascent of Kilimanjaro,” she wrote on Instagram. The highest mountain in Africa, the most beautiful landscape we have ever seen, but above all the most physically and mentally difficult adventure of my life. “

A video to come

In this message accompanied by some photos of the journey, the 23-year-old explains: “So much has happened in 5800 meters: ups, downs, tears, new friends, laughter, falls and a dream come true. So many things that a long text would not even be enough to describe this adventure to you. On the other hand, a big video can do the trick … “

Thus, she makes an appointment with her subscribers on October 10 for a YouTube video in which she will retrace this adventure. And sign with a wink: “PS: sorry to the fans of Beijing Expressshe wrote, referring to rumors that she had slipped away to participate in the next season of the program.