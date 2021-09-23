“L’Express”: Starting point for Alain Weill’s new ambitions in the media

Alain Weill intends to continue his entrepreneurial adventure in the media. Having left Altice last June, owner of its former audiovisual assets (RMC, BFMTV, RMC Découverte), the businessman is now focusing on “L’Express”, a press title that he bought in 2019 to his ex-employer.

With the newspaper founded in 1953 by Jean-Jacques Servan-Schreiber and Françoise Giroud, Alain Weill intends to follow the same strategy as 20 years ago with RMC. After buying for a pittance in 2001 of this heritage brand created in 1943, the French tycoon had completely reformatted it. The dying station had quickly turned into a profitable business, the anchor of the small audiovisual empire then formed by Alain Weill.





“It’s a bit the same idea“, recognizes today in front of the press Alain Weill about” L’Express “. This is how this newspaper, in great difficulty for several years, became in January 2020 a” The Economist “in the French. now a price of 5.90 euros, the weekly is now positioned on a high-end niche and wants to seduce “opinion leaders“.”It is a doctor, a pharmacist, a lawyer, a company manager of TPE-PME, a Cac 40 company manager, a teacher or a student“, lists Alain Weill about this”tight target“Liberal assumed, the editorial line of the newspaper must for its part give pride of place to the economy, politics and the international through surveys, long formats, computer graphics and audio.

Nearly 3 million losses expected in 2021

“We want to be the leaders in paid information, a growing market“, proclaims the businessman. If” L’Express “refuses to communicate on its turnover, it aims in any case the return to equilibrium in 2022, after”20 years of losses“. These have already been significantly reduced, from 12 million euros in 2019 to 6 million in 2020 and nearly 3 million in 2021, despite the health crisis. It must be said that in the meantime, the press headline has drastically reduced its fixed costs as part of a transformation plan “uncompromising“, by the admission of his boss. The newspaper is in the process separated from many of its employees.”If we had a lot of departures, we also had a lot of arrivals“, emphasizes Eric Chol, the editor of the weekly, which now has about 65 journalists on permanent contracts, for nearly 120 employees in all.

Claiming 100,000 subscribers, “L’Express” intends to double this figure by 2023, for the 70 years of the newspaper. To solidify the economic model of “L’Express”, Alain Weill also wants to diversify it. The weekly should soon organize events around its reference themes such as health, digital technology or the economy. He will also soon be offering video Masterclasses around personalities “inspiring“.”A first step towards TV“, comments the creator of BFMTV, who suggests that others could follow soon, especially in the field of documentaries.

“I want to make ‘L’Express’ a group again”

Alain Weill’s intentions on the media market remain unclear for the time being. “To survive, a business is doomed to grow. I want to make ‘L’Express’ a group again“, is satisfied to assert the businessman. If it is appropriate to want to buy back”one day“the shares of” L’Express “still held by Altice (49%), he also says he closely observes promising digital themes such as”local” where the “sport“, without further details. One thing seems certain: after NextradioTV and Altice, Act III of its entrepreneurial adventure in the media should go more through the creation than the acquisition of existing brands.”This summer I read the biography of Jeff Bezos (owner of the ‘Washington Post’, editor’s note)“, says Alain Weill with a smile. Without doubt something to find inspiration.