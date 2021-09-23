LIGA – Barça still disappointing in Cadiz (0-0), Frenkie De Jong excluded

And that’s all. This Thursday evening, in Cadiz, Barça confirmed its great difficulties at the start of the season and was unable to gain the upper hand against the fourteenth in La Liga. The Catalans had to settle for a draw (0-0), almost happy in the end after playing thirty minutes outnumbered. With two wins and three draws, the Catalans are certainly unbeaten in the league. But they are seven lengths behind Real Madrid, while having a late game to play. It makes a mess. And Ronald Koeman’s future is even more uncertain.

For this meeting, the Dutch coach was deprived of many executives. Dembélé, Agüero, Pedri, Alba, Braithwaite and Fati being all absent, he had to trust, from the kick-off, two young people, Gavi, 17, and Demir, 18. His experimental starting XI did not really convince. We first witnessed a first soporific period, close to nothing on each side. No shooting for Cadiz. And just a soft, half-hearted attempt by Depay directly in the arms of Ledesma (31st).

Barça close to defeat outnumbered

The former Lyonnais was the only Catalan player capable of putting himself in a favorable situation. But he ruined everything. His recovery from a cross from Luuk De Jong (51st), a shot 20 meters from the left deflected by the Cadiz goalkeeper (52nd), and above all a superb match point against in added time (90th + 4). Beyond that, Barça offered nothing else. Worse, he got into difficulty with the exclusion of Frenkie de Jong for two successive yellow cards (61st then 65th).

A godsend for Cadiz who then took the game on his own, put in confidence by the great opportunity from Negredo a little earlier. From a beautiful outside from the left, the 36-year-old striker put Ter Stegen to work (46th). The German goalkeeper then saved his camp two more times at the end of the match. He won his face-to-face in front of Salvi Sanchez (81st), then perfectly folded on the last attempt of the match, signed Espino (90th + 7). Perhaps, thanks to him and this narrowly avoided defeat, Ronald Koeman will benefit from a little additional reprieve.

