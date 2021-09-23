Loana and Sylvie Ortega settle their accounts, tense atmosphere in TPMP

Cyril Hanouna invited Sylvie Ortega, Loana and Eryl Prayer on the set of Do not touch My TV, this Thursday, September 23, his birthday. For the occasion, the one we nickname Baba wanted to reconcile his friends live on C8. After Jean Messiha and Fabrice Di Vizio, who came to settle their scores with the chroniclers, Loana agreed to return to TPMP to face Sylvie Ortega, her former friend who allegedly stole jewelry and spread rumors against her. “I find you are going too far and I think you all need love “, started Cyril Hanouna.

After a thunderous arrival on the set, Loana, dressed in a leather top a little too wide for her, kindly wiped out the past. “I will say ‘nikomouk’ to everything you have told me on the Internet. You have launched false rumors that have hurt me. And the media have relayed it. Now: reconciliation.”





Approaching the one who has been her friend for several months, as she recalls, Loana was entitled to a straightforward answer from Sylvie Ortega. “Before the kiss, apologize. You know very well that I did not want to kill you and I never said that you were pregnant with Eryl …”, launched Sheila’s daughter-in-law. “Forget it. Next time I will come with my list”, replied the pretty blonde 43-year-old, who has yet taken the first step.

But thanks to the patience of Cyril Hanouna and his chroniclers, the two women ended up apologizing to each other. “We see that you both love each other”, commented the host. Sylvie Ortega then got up to join the presenter and Loana, behind the desk. “For my birthday, come on”, encouraged Cyril. To everyone’s surprise, the former candidate of Loft Story shared a hug with Ludovic Chancel’s widow.