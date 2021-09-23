Loana disheveled in TPMP: Her leather top is in the trunk!

But where was Loana’s image advisor tonight? Invited in Do not touch My TV this September 23 to reconcile with Sylvie Ortega, the former loft was very frumpy. Dressed in a black leather top, belted on the front and corset style on the back, Loana showed her stomach and upper chest. Not wearing a bra underneath, she kept pushing her strap up over her shoulder to avoid a live accident.





On the hairstyle side, Loana appeared with a braid that looked very neglected: her mane was discolored and we could see a few strands still pink, remains of faded hair coloring. A failed look that says a lot about the young woman’s condition and that shocked viewers. On Twitter, Internet users did not understand how Cyril Hanouna and his team were able to let the pretty 43-year-old blonde present herself in such an outfit on television. “Next time, don’t let her get on set like that !!”, can we read on the Web in particular.

Still weakened by her time in a psychiatric hospital and the difficult years with her violent ex-companion, Fred Cauvin, Loana still seems to be looking for true friends to advise her as best as possible in her choices.