Meghan and Harry in love in New York: their first public appearance since the birth of Lilibet

This Thursday, September 23, in New York, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first official exit since the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, but especially since their departure from the monarchy in early 2020.

In March 2020, Meghan and Harry left the monarchy for good, to everyone’s surprise. History to seal their break and to offer their children an education far from the royal family, the couple had chosen to settle in California, where they acquired a huge residence at the price of 10 million euros. Their departure was closely followed by the outbreak of the health crisis, then by the second pregnancy of Meghan Markle, leaving few opportunities for the couple to multiply official outings, let alone two. This Thursday, in New York, Archie and Lilibet’s parents made their first official trip together, without their royal titles. They went to the observatory of One World Trade Center, – the tower built following the attacks of September 11, 2001 -, where they found Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York, as well as Kathy Hochul, the governor. from the city. Always so demonstrative towards each other, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked hand in hand, Harry sometimes placing a protective arm on the shoulders of his wife. For the occasion, William’s brother chose to wear an elegant dark blue suit, while Meghan sported a total dark look, consisting of a turtleneck sweater, a long fitted coat and flared pants.

Meghan Markle: her last visit to New York dates back to 2019

It was pregnant with Archie that Meghan Markle had walked the cobblestones of the Big Apple, the last time. Her friends, including Amal Clooney and Gayle King, had organized the ex-actress’ baby shower, the total cost of which was $ 500,000, according to the Daily Mail. Two children later, Meghan is back in New York with her husband, where they will stay a few more days, as they are expected on Saturday, September 25 in Central Park to take part in the Global Citizen event.

Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge