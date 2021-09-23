Michaël Youn reveals his “extremely tense” relationship with Christian Clavier on a shoot

Michaël Youn is from this evening on the bill of the new series of TF1, Runaway. The actor and ex-troublemaker of M6 confided in the Buzz TV of Figaro on the worst filming memory of his career …. And it was with a certain Christian Clavier!
Michael Youn was invited from Buzz TV for Le Figaro this September 23 to discuss the launch of the series Runaway this Thursday, September 23 on TF1. The comedian, who returned for TV-Leisure on his chilling exchange with an escort for the needs of the fiction, also confided on his worst memory of filming. And this is that of Return to the Malawas. In this feature film, the former troublemaker of Morning Live shared the poster with Sylvie Testud, Christian Clavier or Ramzy Bédia.
“I am a fan of Christian and we did not get hooked humanely “
This comedy released at the end of 2019 told the journey of several personalities on the other side of the world to meet an indigenous people, a “parody” of Meeting in unknown land on France 2. But for all the characters, nothing went as planned. Michael Youn, who had mentioned the very difficult filming conditions of the program, explained that Christian Clavier had had a hard time withstanding the high temperatures, causing a very tense shoot. “I had a really difficult shoot with someone I love a lot, of whom I’m really a fan, whose name is Christian Clavier (…) I’m a fan of Christian and we didn’t get hooked humanely“, lamented the actor.
Michaël Youn tells about his “shouting match” with Christian Clavier
However, Michaël Youn does not put all the blame on the back of his galley sidekick. “I’m not making him wear the hat, I’m just saying that we didn’t hang humanely. We were two similar magnets, it repelled each other a little (…) It was in South Africa, it was 56 degrees, we were all a little lost, we all got a little crazy and the relationship was extremely tense, unpleasant and it’s a shame because I was going to the festival, to the party with him and I found myself in the toilet yelling at me, what“, he regretted, before concluding:”It’s my hardest experience of filming, it’s a missed date“.