New navigation in Maps, improved Android Auto, on-board OS … Google’s attack on cars

Google continues its offensive on the auto industry and unveils new versions for its three automotive solutions. Indeed, at Google, the foray into the car has taken three different forms. The most common and well-known is none other than the navigation assistant integrated into Google Maps and accessible via the vast majority of smartphones, including on iOS.

Its new version is more restrictive since it will only concern Android smartphones. It is indeed a brand new interface dedicated to navigation. This not only displays the map and the right direction, but also adds a media pane, with a shortcut to his favorite content, as well as a communication part for simplified access to audio calls or playback of videos. messages.

Google – The new version of navigation provides access to media.



Hey Google, pay for my gas!

This new interface is accompanied by new features such as the activation of voice navigation. It will suffice to say “ Hey Google, start driving »For the smartphone to connect via Bluetooth to the car (when the latter allows it) and for it to switch to navigation mode.

The second part of the Google offensive concerns Android Auto. The automotive application compatible with the vast majority of vehicles equipped with a media screen is also evolving. The Google Assistant will occupy a more important place and will allow itself to recommend to the driver podcasts and other audio content that they deem relevant.

A video game part has also been integrated with the GameSnacks application which is full of “casual” games designed … by Google. The idea is to offer a relaxation area to users of electric vehicles during recharging times. Indeed, GameSnacks is only accessible when the vehicle is stationary.

Android Auto will also manage dual-SIM and will be able to differentiate between several Google profiles, thus allowing the user to switch between his personal and professional profile as he wishes.





The latest innovation from Android Auto is currently reserved for the United States, but could be deployed in France in the future. This is automatic and contactless payment when going to the pump. Indeed, across the Atlantic, Google has entered into partnerships with Exxon, Mobil and other Conoco to deploy this payment method in more than 32,000 service stations. In France, it will be necessary to go through agreements with Total, BP and other Leclerc before imagining the arrival of such a feature.

Google – Android Automotive is coming to Honda soon.



Android Automotive, a new key player

Finally, the most successful version of Android in cars is none other than a dedicated OS, Android Automotive. For now, it is only available from a few car manufacturers, on the latest Volvo XC40 Recharge and Polestar 2 or even on the Chevrolet Silverado in the United States. More advanced and more complete than Android Auto, it allows for example access to Google Play and to download a number of applications. After announcing the passage of the next Ford, Renault and even Nissan vehicles, Google has just forged a new strategic partnership, this time in Japan. In fact, from 2022, Honda vehicles will have Google’s OS.

While Apple is still looking for partners to develop its connected car, Google seems to have a well-established plan of attack. Mountain View’s strategy is no longer to encourage users to plug their smartphones into their cars. Now the “G” of GAFAM has succeeded in converting part of the automotive industry. It is now divided between manufacturers who continue to develop their OS and those who have abandoned this field to entrust it to Google.