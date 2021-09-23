Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, the first wind farm is emerging from the sea

A wind turbine under construction is photographed off Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), September 21, 2021. SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

They left the sea. Off Saint-Nazaire (Loire-Atlantique), about twenty yellow stakes rise 25 meters above the surface of the water, forming a vast grid. From April 2022, the very first offshore wind turbines in France will be built on these foundations. “It’s nice to see that, smiles Jean-Louis Bal, president of the Renewable Energies Union (SER). The offshore wind industry is really starting up after long years of waiting. “

In the area, four boats are at work. THE’Innovation, a 147-meter-long ship mounted on “legs” resting on the seabed, installed the 29e foundation. “We drive a steel tube 7 meters in diameter to a depth roughly equivalent to that of the water column above, explains Olivier de La Laurencie, director of the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind project of EDF Renouvelables. This can be done either by drilling or by beating, that is, by hitting the pile with a kind of large hydraulic hammer. ”





This 78 square kilometer park, resulting from a call for tenders launched in 2011 and carried by EDF Renouvelables, Enbridge and CPP Investments, is the first in the world to be built mainly on rocky bottoms. At the end of 2022, the 80 wind turbines located on the Guérande bank, between 12 and 20 kilometers from the coast, will provide the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 700,000 people, or 20% of the consumption of Loire-Atlantique. This is a crucial first step for the development of the offshore sector when France has fallen considerably behind its European neighbors, in particular because of legal appeals and administrative delays. Seven installed wind farms – Saint-Nazaire, Fécamp, Île d’Yeu-Noirmoutier, Saint-Brieuc, Courseulles-sur-Mer, Dieppe-Le Tréport and Dunkerque – must be commissioned by 2028, date to which the French energy policy roadmap provides for an installed capacity of 5.2 to 6.2 gigawatts (GW). By 2030, the United Kingdom and Germany are targeting 40 GW and 20 GW installed.

Off the Loire-Atlantique, opposite Le Croisic, Batz-sur-Mer and Pornichet, the electrical substation built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique and GE Grid Solutions was installed in the center of the park in mid -August and a first part of the cables which will connect the wind turbines to each other begin to be deployed. Also on land, the activity is in full swing. At the logistics hub operated by General Electric (GE), along the estuary, 72 blades are already in storage. Long white and red modules 73 meters in length, arrived from a GE Spanish factory by boat. Dozens of nacelles with a power of 6 megawatts (MW), kinds of large muzzles on which the blades will be hung, are also aligned with a line. The 80e will leave the Montoir-de-Bretagne plant, a few kilometers from Saint-Nazaire, within a month.

