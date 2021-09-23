opponent Alexeï Navalny accuses Apple and Google of being “accomplices” to Putin

The imprisoned opponent Alexeï Navalny accused, Thursday, September 23, Apple and Google of collusion with the Kremlin. The two digital giants had removed the opposition application dedicated to legislative elections, at the request of the Russian authorities.

“If anything surprised me during the elections, it is not so much Putin who falsifies the results, but how the almighty Big Tech has obediently become his accomplice,” launched the Russian opponent in a message posted by his team on Instagram. “On big screens they tell us they want to ‘make the world a better place’, but inside they’re just liars and hypocrites.”, he added, explicitly targeting Google, Apple and Telegram.





Under pressure from Moscow, Google and Apple agreed on Friday to remove the application of Alexey Navalny’s team from their stores in Russia. The latter made it possible in particular to obtain electoral instructions to vote against the Kremlin candidates during the legislative elections organized from September 17 to 19. The Russian opposition denounced massive fraud during these legislative elections which saw the ruling party win a two-thirds majority, the end of a tailor-made election from which the detractors of Vladimir Putin had been excluded.