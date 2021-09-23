More

    Peter Bosz already has his favorite!

    Little in sight for his debut with OL, the Swiss international signed his most successful performance against Troyes on Wednesday (3-1).

    Xherdan Shaqiri is definitely launching his adventure in Lyon. Arrived in the costume of a flagship rookie at the end of the summer transfer window, the Swiss international has had a rather contrasting start with his new club. His performance at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday will not be remembered. But the attacking midfielder has finally released his counter against Troyes (3-1) – with the manner, a superb strike from the left.


    Bosz loves Shaqiri: “Really a great player”

    Peter Bosz, OL coach, hopes that this match can be foundational for his offensive reinforcement. “He didn’t do the preparation with us. The players do not yet know 100% of its qualities and vice versa. But we see that he has a great left foot, enthusiastic the technician. Not just in the way he scored, but also in the balls he was able to give to his partners or his crosses which are extraordinary. He’s a really good player“, Concluded the OL coach at a press conference.

