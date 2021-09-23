Photographer Rada Akbar’s escape from the Taliban

Afghan artist Rada Akbar, September 8, 2021, during a photoshoot in Paris. JOËL SAGET / AFP

Rada Akbar spent his last nights before the fall of Kabul on Sunday (August 15) imagining the options he had left if the city fell to the Taliban. A famous figure of the Afghan art scene and known as much for his daring works around women as for his positions against Islamist extremists. She couldn’t imagine living under the yoke of the Taliban. “With a friend, we considered cutting our veins to save us from the Taliban. It would have been unthinkable that they could get their hands on us ”, suggests this 33-year-old young woman, met in a cafe in Paris, where she now lives in exile.

Three days before the arrival of Islamist extremists in Kabul, as the major Afghan provinces fell one after the other, Rada Akbar received information about the imminent departure of foreigners, heightening his concern. This while, officially, the Americans were not supposed to leave the country until August 31, according to the Doha agreement reached with the Taliban in February 2020. “Mazar-e-Charif and Herat fell during the night of August 13th to 14th. And I learned that the green zone [où se situaient des ambassades étrangères et des organisations internationales] was preparing for a very imminent evacuation. From the morning of August 14, the atmosphere was very heavy in the city. I had a bad feeling ”, explains the fair-skinned, dark-haired artist wearing stylish sunglasses. But neither she nor her friends believed the fall of Kabul was imminent. “We thought that a war would break out for a few months before the fall of the capital and that, at worst, there would be no more commercial flights. We never thought that in a few hours everything would be folded. “

On August 15, early in the morning, in the streets of Kabul, the photographer meets large masses of people in front of the banks and a monstrous traffic jam. At 11:30 a.m., a friend calls her: “Rada! They arrived. They are in the city. We’re done! “ In fifteen minutes, the streets empty. Rada Akbar returns home. She is expecting her brother and eating with him for maybe the last time. “I filmed the large Afghan flag installed on the hill in the Wazir Akbar Khan district in front of my apartment, but also our lunch table”, she recalls. Known for having organized several photo and painting exhibitions in the American embassy in Kabul and in other cultural venues in the capital, the Afghan woman learns that her name is on France’s evacuation list. She therefore quickly goes to the French embassy. On the evening of the 16th, with some 300 French, international and Afghans, she was transferred to Kabul airport, which had become an airlift and the only way out of Afghanistan, to then fly to Abu Dhabi and the next day, early. , to the French capital where she requested exile.





“A city in ruins”

The young woman is now hosted by a French gallery owner and continues her administrative procedures. “I know that I am privileged, compared to all these people who are still in Afghanistan and whose lives are in danger., says Rada Akbar who continues to have nightmares. In my dreams, I see images of war during my childhood. “ As a child, Rada Akbar and her family left for Pakistan shortly after the Taliban took power in 1996. “On the road to the border, I remember a corpse that the Taliban had hung from a lamppost”, she slips.

The artist remembers, among other things, years before that, the rockets that the Mujahedin leaders, who fought against the Soviets until 1989, fired at Kabul, in the midst of a civil war, from 1992, notably involving the Taliban. “Before the Taliban came to power, in Kabul, there was from time to time three hours of cease-fire which we took advantage of to move around.er, explains Rada Akbar. The rest of the time, we take refuge in the houses. I only have memories of famine and a city in ruins. “ Since leaving Kabul on August 16, it is these same images that she had tried so hard to erase that haunt her at night. “In addition, I have nightmares of the Taliban who tie me up and drug me to rape me. And I’m not the only one who has restless nights. My girlfriends tell me that they too are afraid of sleeping at night ”, she adds.

Rada Akbar’s approach is built in reaction to Western cultural influence in his country

Since 2018, this daughter of a left-wing columnist has been working on important Afghan women in the history of her country. “So little known but so grandiose”, underlines the one who has the habit of choosing his words well. In this context, each year, on the occasion of Women’s Rights Day, March 8, the artist has organized exhibitions, nicknamed “Superwomen”, to present some of these Afghan women: singer, policewoman, cinematographer, poet. … Among them, Queen Goharshad who promoted the arts during her reign in the XVe century, making this period a cultural renaissance.

His approach is also built in reaction to the Western cultural influence in his country. “Why, to be considered civilized, do we have to dress like Americans and speak like them? We Afghans should not be ashamed, for example, of our traditional clothes, which have a real history. As an artist and women’s rights activist, it is my responsibility to teach my compatriots about Afghan women like Goharshad and what they have accomplished in their lives. “

