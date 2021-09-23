Pregnancy and paracetamol: a large scientific study calls for caution

HEALTH – Women who are pregnant or about to become pregnant know the song by heart: no alcohol, no tobacco, no more raw meat and fish as well as cold meats, watch out for ibuprofen … Regarding the taking of paracetamol, the certainties are less pronounced. And that’s the whole point of a meta-study published this Thursday, September 23 in the journal Nature Reviews Endocrinology, whose authors call for great caution.

It must be said that 65% of women in the United States, and 50% of women in the world, consume paracetamol during pregnancy. Problem: among these women, “many are those who do not consider paracetamol as a real drug which can have possible side effects”, underlines David M. Kristensen, one of the authors of the study and researcher at the university. from Copenhagen, Denmark, at a press conference.

At present, according to the official recommendations of the National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM), “if necessary, paracetamol can be used during pregnancy; however, it should be used at the lowest effective dose, for the shortest possible duration and at the lowest possible frequency ”.

Call for caution

In the study of Nature, the thirteen researchers from different specialties (neurology, pediatrics, gynecology, endocrinology, etc.) reaffirm the need to be careful about the use of paracetamol, generally used to relieve mild to moderate pain and reduce fever. We could roughly summarize their investigation as follows: when in doubt, no doubt.

“As scientists, medical experts and public health professionals, we are concerned about the increasing rates of neurological, urogenital and reproductive disorders. We are seeing a disturbing increase in the number of children with cognitive, learning and / or behavioral problems, ”they write.

This panel of experts examined the existing literature on the links between paracetamol and pregnancy between January 1, 1995 and October 25, 2020. This study is a summary of the possible effects of the use of this drug on the unborn child. Only studies directly investigating exposure to paracetamol were retained, to prevent other factors, such as age, genetics or socio-economic situation, from distorting the results.

Effects on the fetus

Among the findings, the researchers note that paracetamol would act as an endocrine disruptor. It would disrupt the production of certain hormones, in the fetus as in the mother. “During pregnancy, changes occur in the way paracetamol is metabolized, which makes pregnant women and their fetuses more vulnerable to toxic effects, ”the scientists note.

The study authors also highlight their concerns about urogenital and reproductive effects. In 2013, studies already noted that certain analgesics such as paracetamol were a risk factor for abnormalities in the development of the male reproductive system.



Finally, the study notes that taking paracetamol during pregnancy could have effects on the neurological development of the fetus. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) are in the spotlight here. As such, an international study published in June 2021 and carried out on more than 70,000 children already made this link. Published in the journal European Journal of Epidemiology, it showed that the risk of ADHD or ASD was increased by 20% in the event of prenatal exposure to paracetamol. In a press conference, Ann Bauer, specialist in neurology and psychiatry, tempers: “the risk for a single use is relatively low, but we have seen that repeated use or higher doses entail greater risks (… ) These effects have probably been underestimated in previous studies ”.

Risks to be qualified

These various alarming findings should be qualified by a specific point, of which the authors of the meta-study are well aware: we do not know “precisely the exposure” to paracetamol of the women who participated in these numerous studies, notes Shanna Shawn, specialist. recognized endocrinology, at the press conference. “We don’t know that, we unfortunately have very little data on how much women take it, we know how many women take it, we know that it is half the women in the world, which is huge, but we do not know how many took what and when ”, she adds.

She insists: more studies need to be done to find out exactly if these women take one paracetamol tablet occasionally or if they consume three a day for several weeks. The difference is significant and, according to her, either keeping a logbook or collecting this data daily through an application would make it possible to know exactly what is going on.

Consult your doctor

Knowing this, what should pregnant women do? The thirteen authors of the study make three main recommendations:

Pregnant women should give up paracetamol, unless medically indicated;

Pregnant women should consult their doctor or pharmacist if they are not sure whether this is indicated and before long term use;

Pregnant women should minimize the risk by using the smallest possible dose of paracetamol for the shortest time.

Note that in France, unlike some countries where paracetamol is over-the-counter including in supermarkets or gas stations, this medication is only available in pharmacies. If it can be bought without a prescription, it has only been presented behind the counter since January 1, 2020. It is therefore impossible to buy paracetamol without asking your pharmacist.

While waiting, perhaps, for other studies on the subject, you will have understood it, it is the precaution which is in order. “If it’s a mild pain, or a feeling of discomfort (…), you should stop and ask yourself if you really need it,” says Shanna Shawn. “We do not make any recommendations about a particular use, we advise women to consult their doctor if they want to take this drug other than for a limited time and a limited dose.”