PSG files a complaint against X

As too often lately, Ligue 1 stadiums are at the heart of clashes and excesses between supporters. A situation that tends to damage the image of French football. Last Sunday, during the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, won by the capital club (2-1), some fans once again illustrated themselves in a very bad way. At only 11 years old, Lucas had come for the first time to the Parc des Princes, with his father, to encourage Lionel Messi and all Parisians, but the evening ended, for him, at the club’s infirmary after receiving , during the second period, a seat on the top of the skull, coming from the visitor park.





What follows after this advertisement

Victim of a slight head trauma, the young supporter was still able to attend the last five minutes of the match before returning home, shocked by the turn of events. For its part, PSG contacted the family to offer them compensation in the form of places in the Carré Vip for an upcoming meeting. Moreover, according to information from Parisian, the Ile-de-France club filed a complaint against X on Thursday in order to quickly identify the perpetrator. A complaint also formulated by the family of the young fan, victim of an infernal wave which is currently sweeping through French football.