PSG | PSG – Clash: Qatar, financial fair play … Javier Tebas calls on Leonardo!

Football – PSG
After having attacked PSG on several occasions, Javier Tebas wishes to meet with the Parisian leaders to discuss the subject of financial fair play.
The last days, Javier Tebas has multiplied media outlets to tackle the PSG. The president of La Liga does not digest in particular the arrivals of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in the capital and made it known on several occasions, criticizing the economic management of the Parisian team. ” We will solve the problem of PSG. What PSG is doing is as dangerous as the Super League. (…) We are going to fight against the club-states, which are as much our enemies as the Super League. There is data which shows that this (the Parisian project, note) is not viable “, In particular confided Tebas. The output of too much for the PSG, who had curtly replied to the Spanish leader through a letter. Since then, the passing of arms between the two parties has continued, and this Thursday, Javier Tebas has spoken again on this explosive subject.
“I am ready to sit down at a table, with PSG”
On the sidelines of World Football Summit, Javier Tebas raised several subjects with the media present for the event, and in particular the case of Paris Saint Germain. In comments reported by RMC, the president of the Liga explained having ” responded to the letter sent by PSG »And now wishes to meet with the management of the capital club to clarify matters. ” We told them that we would like to invite them to Madrid, or meet them wherever they want, and we will explain to them exactly why we said what we said. I am ready to sit down at a table, with PSG, and explain to them why I think they are not respecting the rules of financial fair play. We could clarify the situation. But they haven’t answered us yet. So I imagine that when we publish our response, they will come back to us “, told Javier Tebas.