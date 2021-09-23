PSG | PSG – Clash: Qatar, financial fair play … Javier Tebas calls on Leonardo!

Football – PSG

Posted on September 23, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. by BC

The last days, Javier Tebas has multiplied media outlets to tackle the PSG. The president of La Liga does not digest in particular the arrivals of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi in the capital and made it known on several occasions, criticizing the economic management of the Parisian team. ” We will solve the problem of PSG. What PSG is doing is as dangerous as the Super League. (…) We are going to fight against the club-states, which are as much our enemies as the Super League. There is data which shows that this (the Parisian project, note) is not viable “, In particular confided Tebas. The output of too much for the PSG, who had curtly replied to the Spanish leader through a letter. Since then, the passing of arms between the two parties has continued, and this Thursday, Javier Tebas has spoken again on this explosive subject.

“I am ready to sit down at a table, with PSG”