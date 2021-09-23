PSG: Rothen defends Mbappé

Criticized by Frédéric Antonetti after a stormy end of the match between Metz and Paris Saint-Germain (1-2), Wednesday in Ligue 1 (see the brief of 00:41), Kylian Mbappé (22 years old, 7 games and 4 goals in L1 this season) can count on the support of Jérôme Rothen. The consultant believes that the French striker has every right to room, while the garnet goalkeeper, Alexandre Oukidja, did not appreciate a word that was slipped to him following the second goal of Achraf Hakimi at the end of added time.

“His reaction after the match? I love it. For me, that’s the essence of football! A competitive match, you want to win it, to be the best. At times, it’s complicated so you show roominess. When you rooms, you can exude arrogance like Kylian. Very often, he exudes arrogance when he is like that. When you rooms, you have to also accept to be roomed “, a explained the former Parisian for RMC.





Rothen took the opportunity to tackle manager Metz. “Fred Antonetti should not speak of humility, otherwise we will analyze all his behavior since the start of his career and we will realize whether he has shown humility or not”, added the 43-year-old man. .

