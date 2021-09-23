Rap group Les Fugees announces surprise reunion tour that passes through Paris in December

After years without news, the American rap group the Fugees has just announced a surprise tour of ten dates, which will stop in Paris on December 4, 2021 at La Défense Arena.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 24 at 10 a.m., but pre-sales have already started on the Live Nation site.

Composed of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, the trio established itself in the 90s with two albums, Blunted on reality (1994) then The Score (1996), international triumph overflowing with hits (including Ready or Not and Killing Me Softly borrowed from Roberta Flack) which won them two Grammy Awards and which they now say they want to celebrate on stage.

After a small committee warm-up in New York this week, the Fugees will begin their tour on November 2 in Chicago and travel across the United States before coming in December to Paris, London, and possibly Ghana and Nigeria.





While the group, separated in 1997 and briefly reformed between 2004 and 2006, has since stalled, singer Lauryn Hill said in a statement to have decided “to honor this project important, his birthday and the fans who enjoyed the music, creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, play the music we loved and set an example of reconciliation to the world.“



For his part, Wyclef Jean said: “My first memory (with the Fugees Editor’s note) is that we promised ourselves, from the start, not to just make music, but to create movement. We would be a voice for those who are not heard, and in these difficult times, I am once again grateful to God for bringing us together.”