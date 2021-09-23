Romane Jolly in “Fugueuse” on TF1: “The scenes of violence and nudity were not the most difficult to play”

INTERVIEW – In “Fugueuse”, a shock series broadcast from Thursday September 23 on TF1, Romane Jolly plays the role of Emma, ​​a 16-year-old girl who falls into prostitution. A powerful role for a young actress unknown to the general public.

It’s punchy fiction. This Thursday, TF1 kicks off Runaway, a disturbing but essential series on underage prostitution. Declined in 6 episodes, we follow the descent into hell of Léa, a 16-year-old girl passionate about dance, who will fall under the influence of Nico, a rapper who makes her dangle mountains and wonders. While her parents take a dim view of this relationship, Lea does not realize that the young man is manipulating her and blindly sinks into prostitution. In the role of Léa, we find Romane Jolly, a young beginner actress who delivers a breathtaking performance. If the girl does not reveal her age – “I want to be able to take on very large roles. I can just tell you that I am of age!” – she makes a sensational entry on the front of the stage. Have you always wanted to be an actress? Not at all. It happened late. After the baccalaureate, I went to film school, but I wanted to be behind the camera. Besides, I did music videos or sometimes shootings, but nothing serious. Then I took a 180 degree turn and went straight. But last year, I found myself in front of the camera for a clip and it clicked. I said to myself why not pretend to become an actress? How did you end up on such a big project as Runaway ? It was my agent who told me about the casting. The director could not find his actress. So she sent me on it three days later. I was super stressed, but I think there was a kind of connection between Jérôme Cornuau, the director and me.

In France, there are between 7,000 and 10,000 minors who engage in prostitution, it’s colossal– Romane Joly

Didn’t that scare you for a leading role? Reading the script, I went through several phases. The point is so important that, of course, I wanted to defend a project like this one. Afterwards, I also asked myself the question of knowing if I was going to be able to take on scenes of nude and violence. I didn’t know if I could, since I had never done anything before. But I realized that for a first project as an actress, it was the best opportunity because there is dance, violence, emotion, sadness, joy. It was sublime to be able to touch everything. What, for you, was the most difficult to shoot? It might sound amazing, but the most difficult scenes weren’t the ones that involved nudity or violence, but rather the ones where I had to play the 16-year-old Leah, a bit light and naive at first. . I don’t know why, but playing something smoother scared me more than going to extremes.

“Fugueuse” is a shock fiction. Is it important to show reality? Sure. If the series makes it possible to add a little stone to the edifice and to touch people, that’s great. Whether on TV or in the movies, art can be used to defend causes or denounce things as dramatic as teenage prostitution. In France, there are between 7,000 and 10,000 minors who engage in prostitution, it is colossal.

Léa (Romane Jolly) will fall into the clutches of Nico (Willy Cartier), a manipulative pimp. – GILLES GUSTINE / VEMA PRODUCTION / TF1

Fiction warns teens, because with social networks pimps now act very quickly– Romane Joly

Having a loving family does not prevent falling into the trap of prostitution. What makes it twist? One of the main subjects of Runawayis that it can happen to anyone, not just girls from disadvantaged or complicated backgrounds. In fact, adolescence is a really complicated age. We are looking for each other, we are fragile, we want to skip the steps. Sometimes, young girls discover a sexuality, a kind of power of seduction. We also want to thumb our noses at our parents, we are in a kind of rebellion. And then the feelings, like the first love, are multiplied tenfold. All this means that even a girl like Léa can rock. Runaway sounds the alarm for parents as well as for teenagers … Yes, the fiction warns teens, because with social networks pimps now act very quickly. The series is also aimed at parents, because it is essential to try to keep some kind of communication, an open dialogue with young people. But I think that Runaway is also aimed at those who, unfortunately, have experienced or are experiencing a form of prostitution and who, like Léa, do it out of love. These people do not see themselves as victims when they are. It’s not love, it’s blindness.

Does a role like that leave traces? No, because I do everything to preserve myself. It was difficult to say goodbye to Léa because it was my first role and I was nostalgic for this adventure. But I had no consequences compared to what I shot. What’s next for you? I followed up with another TF1 series called My angel, and which was awarded at the La Rochelle Festival. I play the daughter of Muriel Robin who has disappeared (she laughs). Another comic role! And I have two projects in the cinema for 2022, but I do not talk about them too much. I can just tell you that this time I am not disappearing and that I am not prostituting myself!

Interview by Rania Hoballah

