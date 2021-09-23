RUGBY. Steve Thompson to donate his brain to help research

Victim of precocious dementia, Steve Thompson does not remember being a world championAlmost a year ago, the former English hooker Steve Thompson confided that he had no memory of the title of world champion gleaned in 2003 by the XV de la Rose. TOsuffering from premature dementia as well aschronic traumatic encephalopathy, the one who went through France under the colors of Brive wants what he lives to be used for research. Also, the 43-year-old former player chose to donate his brain to science after his death. “I give my brain away so that the children of the people I love don’t have to go through what I have been through. It’s up to my generation to donate our brains so researchers can develop better treatments and ways to make gambling safer. “ COMMOTION. New survey casts a chill on rugby’s future and players’ healthThompson appeared in every fixture of England’s winning campaign at the 2003 World Cup. But he doesn’t remember any of them. He attributed the memory loss to frequent blows to the head received during matches and training, the BBC said. Thompson said it didn’t take long for him and his wife Steph to decide to donate his brain. Only donations can make it possible to develop tailor-made interventions and treatments to prevent the devastating consequences of the disease.chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Which can only be diagnosed after death. This disease was discovered by the doctor Bennet Omalu on an American football player. His work was notably the subject of a film with Will Smith entitled, Alone against all or Concussion in English. Rugby. Detect a concussion thanks to eye-tracking, the goal of World Rugby

