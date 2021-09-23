Saint-Etienne gloomy, he sees only one reason for hope

AS Saint-Etienne lost to AS Monaco (1-3) on Wednesday in Ligue 1. A worrying defeat for Claude Puel’s players.





Only a few days after losing a very important match against the Girondins de Bordeaux at Geoffroy-Guichard, AS Saint-Etiennne again sank against AS Monaco. This Wednesday at the Stade Louis II, the Greens will not be totally unworthy, playing bad luck on several occasions, between the amounts found and the unfortunate expulsion of Etienne Green. But the facts are there and the Stéphanois vegetate at the bottom of the ranking. What to consider the worst for some, unless an upcoming redemption. At least that’s the opinion of Andrés Onrubia Ramos.

“Puel is already short of credit”

On his account Twitter, the journalist has indeed reacted to the new setback of AS Saint-Etienne. “Critical situation for Saint-Étienne. The team with the most Ligue 1 (10 by 9 PSG) is 19th with 3 points in 7 days. Claude Puel is already short of credit with a workforce that goes well beyond what the ranking says. We will see if the Prince of Cambodia buys the club soon ”, said Andrés Onrubia Ramos, who thinks that the Greens are now back to the wall in terms of possible solutions to get out of this more than perilous situation. On the next Ligue 1 day, Saint-Etienne will host Nice, a very ambitious opponent this season.