Samsung: HW-Q900A, Q950A and S-S60A soundbars now official and on the market

Samsung is finally completing the renewal of its soundbar catalog for 2021 with its top-of-the-range models Q-series (Q900A and Q950A) and the S-S60A. One thing is certain: we should not expect a real upheaval …

Samsung has made very few changes to the 2021 version of its Q-series models, and this is perfectly true with the official release of its two flagships: the HW-Q950A active home cinema set, still made up of a sound bar, a subwoofer and a pair of rear satellites, and the HW-Q900A sound bar, which relies on its virtual spatialization to reproduce the surround effects. These two references are indeed an almost copy-paste of the HW-Q950T and HW-Q900T of 2020 both in terms of design and functionality.

If you look carefully, you can still find some small differences, one of which is major. Indeed, the two versions of 2021 are gratified with more modern and complete connected possibilities thanks to the support for Chromecast and AirPlay 2. To a lesser extent, and like other Q-series references , the HW-Q900A and Q950A are compatible with the SpaceFit Sound +, the automatic acoustic calibration tool offered by the Samsung Qled TVs of 2021. Too bad that it is not directly integrated into the audio system and can be used in all circumstances … Surround modules supplied as standard with the HW-Q50A show some slight aesthetic differences, but it is not clear whether their acoustic design has undergone any change.

The HW-Q900A and the HW-Q950A bundle are available now for € 1,000 and € 1,500, respectively. That said, as usual, Samsung is already offering refunds that drop the two models to € 800 and € 1300.