Space: can astronauts get laid in the air?

Today, among all the questions that occupy the aerospace sector, sexuality remains far behind; but a recently released report seeks to break the ice in order to initiate a comprehensive discussion on the subject.

In recent years and in particular in recent months, the new space race initiated by SpaceX and others has been raging. Almost everywhere, engineers are scrambling to keep pace in this sector in the midst of a technological and commercial boom. Recently, the public praised the success of Inspiration4, SpaceX’s mission that orbited four civilians for three days. But if this duration is a feat today, it should become almost routine in the not so distant future; a situation which gives ideas to some.

This is the case with We-Vibe, a company known for its products dedicated to adult pleasures. In collaboration with Erobotics, a group specializing in spatial sexology, the firm has just published the first part of a long report on sexual well-being in space, which intends to give a whole new meaning to the expression “to get laid”.

Sex, the poor relation of space exploration

This question is one of the ugly ducklings in this sector today. Not that it is necessarily taboo, contrary to what the report claims; but it must be admitted that until now, the sexual well-being of astronauts has never been at the center of the preoccupations of engineers. Of course, the question of sex has obviously been addressed, but often from a strictly functional point of view. The intimate and human aspect has been systematically sacrificed on the altar of science.

A triage, however, understandable; after all, the priority of astronauts remains to be able to accomplish their mission in complete safety. In addition, these are often critical missions, where places are expensive and time is limited. On site, the absolute priority therefore remains work and the astronauts are kindly requested to put their impulses aside.





But even these over-trained professionals remain humans, with their needs and desires. The longer the missions, the more important this issue will become. Because if abstinence is possible for a few months on board the ISS, the situation could change during a trip of several years. And it’s not just about giving in to primary impulses; it is now accepted that the mental health of astronauts will be a absolutely essential condition to the success of a long-term mission.

On Earth, science has already established that sexual activity helps reduce stress, anxiety and depression. And even beyond the strictly physiological aspect, the WHO recognizes sexual health as a “A fundamental aspect of well-being”. Once away from Earth, it will therefore be important to recreate some of the landmarks that we have. And besides food or entertainment, sexual activity could be part of it.

Everything remains to be invented

But since this aspect of the question has hardly ever been addressed, the solutions are not running the streets. Our body and its functions have evolved in accordance with earthly conditions; to indulge in spatial sex, it will therefore be necessary to juggle a few constraints.

To begin with, there are the obstacles related to microgravity. In the long term, it can cause muscle atrophy or some cardiovascular changes likely to affect sexual functioning. Gravity won’t be enough to nail partners to bed either. And bodies will not be the only objects affected; Without gravity, diverse and varied body fluids can also float freely ! Suffice to say that it will be necessary to redouble physical efforts, ingenuity and precautions.

But one of the main obstacles to sexuality will above all beisolation. For this reason, the report suggests paying close attention to the masturbation and at remote sex. For the latter, the document proposes several means of interaction that range from standard sextoys to complex systems based on mixed reality, artificial intelligence and haptic equipment.

It will be interesting to observe if the aerospace sector takes note of this report, while the general public space seems doomed to democratize. When are the first honeymoons in orbit?