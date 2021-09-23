Super Mario Bros: the animated movie dated, an MCU actor for Mario

This is one of the big Nintendo Direct announcements, big enough that Shigeru Miyamoto himself came to make it. The historic Creative Director of the firm addressed the animated film Super Mario Bros. and revealed its cast.

It was during tonight’s Nintendo Direct that more information was revealed about the Nintendo-sponsored Super Mario Bros animated film. Already mentioned earlier in the year, it is the Illumination studio, known for Despicable Me, who will be in charge. In addition, Shigeru Miyamoto took the opportunity of this Nintendo Direct to unveil the date and the 5 * cast of voice actors for the various protagonists of the film.

Super Mario Bros. is expected for the end of the year 2022, and especially for December 21 in North America. Dates for Japan, Europe and other parts of the world will be communicated later.





Along with the release date, it is therefore the cast that has been revealed, and it contains big surprises: it is Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers) who will lend his voice to Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders, Queen’s gambit) which will double Peach. In addition, we note the presence of Charlie day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad) and Seth Rogen for Donkey Kong. No worries: the American voice actor of the Charles Martinet saga will be present in the film.

Source: Nintendo