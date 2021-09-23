The 3 strengths of the Renault Captur E-Tech after our test

Zapping Autonews Green Volvo Concept Recharge (2021): the future electric XC90 in video

With its new E-Tech system, Renault is embarking on hybridization and its models are converting to it in all directions. Mainly plug-in hybrids, only the Clio had the right to a non-rechargeable E-Tech. The Captur is added to the list and becomes the only model in the diamond range to offer a choice between the two solutions at present. The size of the battery goes from 9.8 kWh to 1.2 kWh, the on-board charger is removed but the operating principle remains the same. Namely, a so-called “multimode” gearbox using four thermal ratios, two electrical ratios and dog clutch connections to connect them in turn to the wheels, to the thermal engine and / or to the main electric motor. A smaller additional electric block serves mainly as a generator to recharge the battery from thermal energy. There are a total of 145 horses. Here are the highlights of this E-Tech version aboard the Captur.

Sweetness in town

By its operation, the E-Tech system, without a clutch, can only start the car in 100% electric mode. Sometimes the heat engine runs when stopped or when starting, but only to ensure that the battery has enough reserve to power the electric motor. Up to 70 km / h, depending on the situation, this can drive the wheels alone. The driver can press the accelerator significantly without the heat engine necessarily waking up. An “EV” mode favors these emission-free phases. We then enjoy the typical sensations of an electric car. A phenomenon that is found on rechargeable hybrids thanks to their larger battery but less frequently on simple hybridization. The Toyota system, for example, triggers the gasoline unit at the slightest too much pressure on the accelerator.

Low consumption

Obviously, on paper, a Captur E-Tech Plug-in and its tens of kilometers of fully electric autonomy will be able to display almost zero fuel consumption values ​​on a journey. It therefore imposes an adapted use, almost exclusively concentrated on daily journeys not exceeding 40 km. Because beyond that, efficiency appears much less convincing. The “simple” Captur E-Tech will never go so low but prefers to offer contained values ​​over time. It is also in the city that it is doing the best, where the electricity supply is greatest, where regenerative braking is more numerous. On a route that included cities but also a majority of departmental roads, lasting 95 km and without effort to try to consume less, we were able to maintain our fuel expenditure at 5.6 l / 100 km and nearly half of the distance was covered by electric drive (44.2 km).

More urban than gasoline but more versatile than “plug-in”

The Captur E-Tech becomes economical in urban areas and its higher consumption (but very low) than that of a Captur E-Tech Plug-in with a well charged battery, is compensated by a lower purchase cost of more of € 5,000 excluding bonus (€ 1,000). The difference in terms of efficiency is then too small to favor the rechargeable version. The finding is even more evident on peri-urban journeys and longer distances. On the other hand, if the user is not so frequently in town, he could continue to prefer a 100% thermal Captur, such as the one equipped with the TCe 140 petrol unit with EDC automatic transmission. Less expensive by € 1,500, including penalty, compared to the non-rechargeable hybrid, it can retain the advantage for appropriate use.

In addition, the 145-horsepower E-Tech retains the 48-liter fuel tank of the petrol versions and an equally spacious trunk, while the E-Tech Plug-in reduces its range on the highway because of a 39-liter tank as well. than its loading volume which goes from 422 to 379 liters, bench seat in place pushed back as far as possible.

What might make you hesitate

Aside from its virtues of sobriety, economical for adequate use, and overall approval, the E-Tech system imposes a few peculiarities on driving on this Captur. First, the triggering, at constant speed, of the heat engine at low speed to recharge the battery, even if it succeeds in being relatively discreet and is not permanent, creates an electric generator noise in slight contradiction to the ambient calm. general. Then, around 80 to 90 km / h, the transmission chooses to maintain a gear ratio that is too high without switching to the one above. An annoying detail since you cannot change the gear mode manually. An action on the accelerator, releasing it and then returning more gradually to the desired speed, sometimes succeeds in solving the problem, but the effectiveness of the operation remains uncertain. Reducing its speed, or increasing it if possible, represents the last alternative for a sound level more suited to the situation.