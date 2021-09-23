The diversification of the Post office pinned by the Court of Auditors

While La Poste has set itself the objective of becoming the leading operator of local services, the Court of Auditors points to mixed results.

From mail delivery to local services. Faced with the fall in its historical activity (-7% on average between 2014 and 2019), La Poste unveiled its transformation strategy in 2014. Called “La Poste 2020: Conquer the future”, this project aimed to transform the third largest employer in France (nearly 220,000 employees) into a leader in local services in France.

A strategy that has led to a multitude of initiatives such as the takeover this week of the meal delivery company Epicery and which now targets three main categories of services: services linked to the demographic and health transition in the field of aging (silver economy) and health, services linked to the ecological and energy transition and services intended to simplify daily life in the regions .

The Court of Auditors has examined this diversification strategy and draws up a mixed assessment in an observation report.

“The results of the various services are mixed, with proven successes (organization of road traffic examinations, personal services via Axéo services, etc.), offers that have not prospered (help with online tax declarations, intrapreneurial initiatives …), services operated by factors whose financial results are inconclusive (service “Watch over my parents” and Ardoiz tablet) and many services whose potential has yet to be confirmed “, she sums up.

If the turnover of this activity has logically increased, it remains below the objectives posted by the public company.

“In total, the turnover of new local services increased, but below the expected schedule (516 million euros of consolidated turnover in 2020 for a target of 688 million euros)” , notes the Court which points to marginal profitability and a positive net result since the first half of 2020 only.

A diversification strategy which is based more and more on costly acquisitions with the risk of outbidding, point out the magistrates of the rue Cambon. In 2016, 95% of the activity of these new services came from in-house compared to only 40% in 2020.

An expensive touchscreen tablet

In addition, the results are not always conclusive. The Court cites the example of Ardoiz, a touchscreen tablet for seniors developed in 2015 with Tikeasy, a Nantes start-up.

If the Court notes that this initiative is not a commercial failure (several tens of thousands of tablets sold), it points on the other hand to disappointing economic results despite a sale price of 219 euros with a subscription of 9.99 euros. per month.





“The turnover of Tikeasy is far below the forecasts of the initial” business plan “, notes the Court. In 2019, the turnover continued to increase but the net income group share remained negative for the 4th After examining the situation at the end of 2019, La Poste nevertheless decided in January 2020 to continue this activity by developing all possible synergies within the group and by further diversifying its distribution channels. “

Another activity with disappointing results, the “Watch over my parents” service (VSMP) has not really met its audience. This offer includes two components: a social link visit 1 to 6 times per week to the home of the elderly parent by a postman and a remote assistance service set up by the postmen, in partnership with Europ Assistance.

While the device is known (73% of French people have heard of it), it does not arouse strong enthusiasm.

“The number of contracts signed has increased but remains low four years after the launch, despite promotions, price changes, the separation of visits and remote assistance services, points out the Court of Auditors. VSMP has less than 8,000 active contracts at the end in the first half of 2020, even though 586,000 people are equipped with a remote assistance system in France.The number of services provided by letter carriers under VSMP has stagnated since 2018 at around 230,000 / year, which represents a marginal share of total benefits of new services. “

In the end, the Court encouraged La Poste to persevere in its diversification strategy, but by relying more on its strengths and specificities.