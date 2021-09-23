the European Union regulator must decide on the third dose in early October

The announcement was made Thursday by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Several European countries are already offering a third dose of vaccine to certain categories of their population.

Do you need an additional dose over the months? The European Union regulator announced Thursday, September 23, whether or not it would give its agreement at the beginning of October to a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 for the population over 16 years of age.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) must at the same time decide on the booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised people, EMA vaccine strategy manager Marco Cavaleri told reporters . Protection against Covid-19 tends to decrease in the months following the first doses, he said.

“The available data shows that the immunity against Covid-19 acquired with the first doses weakens over time, and the protection against the infection and its symptoms decreases in different parts of the world”, he continued.





The agency will indicate “by early October if specific recommendations are to be included in the product information” Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for these people, he added. “It is taken into account and recognized that some Member States are already deploying a third dose for this population”, specified the person in charge.