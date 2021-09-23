The fear, exhaustion and uncertainty of Haitian migrants

Marie Chickel spent the night awake, in fear. At any moment, she feared that the immigration officers would appear and send her back with her 10-year-old twins huddled against her on a cardboard box.

“I heard that the agents were coming. I couldn’t sleep. If they find me, I don’t know where I will go,” laments the 45-year-old woman.

The rumor about this possible descent spread like wildfire at dawn on Wednesday in the Braulio Fernandez park in Ciudad Acuña.

It is this vast land that a few hundred Haitians, like Marie, have transformed into a makeshift refuge, cut off from American territory only by the Rio Grande.

Most of the refugees here have given up on staying under the international crossing point between Acuña and Del Rio in the United States.

They are at the end of their rope, terrified that the border patrol will arrest them and immediately expel them to Haiti.

Marie and hundreds of others avoid leaving the park as much as possible. In the streets, Mexican police and immigration officers patrol.

At any time, they can decide to make arrests, to raid local hotels.

AFP journalists witnessed one of these operations on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, in which members, apparently, of only one family, including two young children, were arrested at a hotel. downtown. From there, they were escorted by Mexican National Guard soldiers and loaded into vans of the National Institute of Migration.

– Heavy heart –

To get here, Marie Chickel and her children left Chile and crossed most of South and Central America before arriving in Tapachula, in the far south of Mexico, on July 11.

“My heart sinks because of my children. For them, I play the role of father and mother. When I see that they cannot sleep well, not eat well, cannot go to school … C ‘is very hard, ”she says.





In a trembling voice, she admits that her greatest fear is to be separated from her children, and her greatest desire is to quickly find her sister who lives in Boston (northeast of the United States).

But Marie, who works in a medical laboratory with a nursing diploma in hand, says she is ready to seize any opportunities that may arise.

“If I can’t cross the Rio and if I can find papers here to work, to send my children to school, I will be able to thank the Lord,” she said, stifling a sob.

In this climate of uncertainty and anxiety, these Haitian migrants find a little comfort in the spontaneous generosity of the inhabitants of Ciudad Acuña who have organized themselves to bring them food, drinks, clothes and products to wash. .

– “Haitian Brothers” –

“The Mexicans give us food, clothes and now we have a place to sleep. The only thing is that we are afraid of the immigration authorities because we are here without papers”, explains Kabelo Joseph, 29 years old, who also arrived from Chile with two children aged 7 and 9 and his wife, who was six months pregnant.

“We have decided to stay here for two or three months if the migration does not bother us because we are well,” he adds.

Haydée Briceño, a street vendor of used clothing imported from the United States, presents her merchandise to migrants which she takes out of the trunk of her car. Three women choose clothes.

“We are going to give a little of what we have for our Haitian brothers and sisters,” she said.

Another group, made up of six members of a local church called “Luz de Vida”, came with thermos of drinks and sandwiches to share with the refugees.

“I went through places where there was no one to help. Believe me, it is very, very difficult,” says Pastor Roberto Montaño, 33, who also lived as an undocumented immigrant in the States. – United several years ago.

Marie is very grateful. “I am very happy and I thank the Lord because these people have a heart, they do not let us die here without food,” he said.