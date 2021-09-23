the first opinions on the adventures of Star-Lord and his gang have fallen

As its release draws near, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has been tested by the specialized press. Do we hold the Square Enix mea culpa after Avengers ?

After the collapse Marvel’s AvengersIt is an understatement to say that Square Enix and developer Eidos Montreal were expected at the turn with their new adaptation of a House of Ideas franchise: Guardians of the Galaxy.

Globally neglected by the comic book publisher, the space misfit band made up of Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket Raccoon and Groot has been redefined by the films of James Gunn. So much so that the character designs and voices chosen by Eidos Montreal suffered from this comparison from the very first trailers of the title.

You still have to get used to the character designs …

However, as we approach its release on October 26, the specialized press tried a long demo of the software, and came out rather convinced. As a reminder, the action game oriented to the third person is an entirely solo proposition, in which we play Star-Lord, while having the possibility of interacting or giving instructions to the other members of the group. Square Enix has also promised to treat a scenario with several branches, depending on dialogue sequences in which the player will have crucial choices to make.

But in practice, does this dysfunctional Guardian family-oriented gameplay hold up? Elements of answer in this press review.

Nice or messy fights?

“Guardians of the Galaxy does its best to give the thrills you would expect from a game in this universe. And like almost every game adapted from movies I’ve tried my hand at, it mostly seeks to emulate its source. that’s superior to it. Still, I don’t care a bit. I think the game is fun enough that I’m just happy hanging out with these characters and doing the stuff the Guardians used to do. “ Venture Beat

“Very quickly it becomes clear that Eidos Montreal has found the tone of this adaptation and captured its characters and their complex relationships perfectly. For the two hours I spent playing, the title always felt extremely authentic to me. . “ PC Gamer

“With its group of friendly heroes and dynamic gameplay, Guardians of the Galaxy seems to have all the keys in hand to be a pleasant surprise this fall. If its intense fights have convinced us so far, it remains to be seen if they will succeed enough to renew themselves not to tire the player in the long run. “ Jeuxvideo.com





The Nova Corps will be there

“The fights in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy are quite enjoyable and far more strategic than we might first have thought.” Gamergen

“Overall, and the use of allies aside, the combat gameplay feels pretty close to that of Marvel’s Avengers. And it wasn’t the waves of generic, identical enemies that dampened that feeling. to see what the adventure will offer as a whole to determine whether this impression of repetitiveness is justified or not. “ Gameblog

“Eidos Montreal turns the traditional superhero game upside down by forcing you to be dependent on your allies, and constantly rewarding you with funny lines and fun combat.” Gamespot

In any case, it’s pretty

“There is potential in Guardians of the Galaxy […], but the demo we played was crippled with pacing issues, a too steep progression curve, a bit too chaotic fights, and a still unconvincing chemistry between its protagonists. It’s one thing to be dysfunctional, but we are still waiting to see Guardians of the Galaxy find the fun of the franchise again. “ Eurogamer

In any case, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy seems to take risks with its atypical gameplay, where collaboration between team members should be essential. In agreement with its heroes for some, too messy for others, the title seems for the moment to divide, even though the press has generally agreed on the technical beauty of the game.

As a reminder, the Square Enix space opera will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and even on Switch, via the Cloud.