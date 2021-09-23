the first sanctions have fallen

What follows after this advertisement

Once again, the disciplinary committee had to be seized urgently. Since the incidents that occurred during the clash between Nice and Olympique de Marseille, the supporters obviously want to give the stick to get beaten by multiplying the excesses.

Yesterday, it was at the Raymond-Kopa stadium that they sadly distinguished themselves. While Angers and OM parted in a flat draw (0-0), Angers supporters began to throw firecrackers in the direction of the visitors’ parking lot where the Olympians fans were.

Result: the latter left their yard to go and explain themselves to their Anjou counterparts, thus invading part of the lawn. If the authorities were able to put an end to these actions rather quickly, sanctions were logically to be feared. And they fell, pending the final verdict.





LFP press release:

“LEAGUE 1 UBER EATS

Matchday 7 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille on September 22, 2021

In view of the serious excesses that occurred after the Angers SCO – Olympique de Marseille meeting (7th matchday in Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the LFP Disciplinary Commission decided to put the case under investigation and pronounce the following two measures as a precaution:

Closure of the Coubertin stand at the Raymond-Kopa stadium until the final measure is pronounced.

The Angers SCO – FC Metz meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

Closure of the visitors’ parking lot at Olympique de Marseille for away matches until the final measure is pronounced. The LOSC Lille – Olympique de Marseille meeting scheduled for Sunday October 3, 2021 at 5 p.m. is affected by this precautionary measure.

The decisions will be rendered at the end of the session of Wednesday, October 6, 2021 during which the instructor will submit his report. ”