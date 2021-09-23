The Forgotten City: the famous Skyrim mod makes you investigate a new medium

The Forgotten City summer release has not gone smoothly. The game, expected for some time, had experienced several postponements, but finally put its bags on the consoles of old and new generation. However, the game seemed to give the feeling of shying away from certain media, including the Nintendo laptop. A bygone situation?

The time when The Forgotten City was just a simple mod of Skyrim seems very distant now. The latter might never have imagined landing on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One as he began to carve out a solid reputation among the The Elder Scrolls community.. Corn, The Forgotten City has come a long way.

This path, The Forgotten City will continue on Nintendo’s latest addition, the Switch, thanks to a Cloud version. Driven by the very positive feedback that reached his ears, Nick Pearce, the founder of the studio behind the game, couldn’t believe it. The game surpassed all his expectations and he seems enthusiastic about introducing his creation to a whole new audience.

The good news about this arrival on Switch is that it will happen without further delay: The Forgotten City being, since that day, available on the Nintendo portable console.. However, since this is a Cloud version, the studio first invites Switch players to test the stability and strength of their internet connection before giving in to any purchase. It is with this in mind that a free demo is offered on this medium via the eShop.





Now consider as a true stand-alone, with rave reviews, the game takes you on an adventure that will put your brains and your thinking to the test. As a time traveler, you are transferred to a sumptuous Roman city where you relive, in a loop, the last moments of the people who live there.

On site, you will learn of the existence of a mysterious Golden Rule which forces those who break it to die on the spot, taking all of their fellow citizens with them. It’s up to you to gather the clues by questioning each individual and choosing various approaches to unravel the mystery that reigns in this ancient city.. You can also see a taste of the game thanks to the video at the top of the article.

