the post-Koeman is complicated, the comeback of Dani Alves to forget?

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

If Ronald Koeman is the object of great tension at FC Barcelona and many think that a defeat in Cadiz tonight could be fatal to him, it is not said that Joan Laporta decides to quickly settle the coach’s case. … Lack of liquidity and viable leads.

Xavi and Roberto Martinez difficult to access in the short term …

Although many names have circulated (Henry, Pirlo, Conte), media attention is focused on two technicians: Roberto Martinez and Xavi. Except that neither of the two is really free. Mundo Deportivo report that the Al-Sadd club had the “Barça special” clause removed from Xavi’s contract during their final extension, making his departure more complicated.

As for the current coach of Belgium, under contract until June 2022 with the Red Devils, he did not want to officially apply as he informed Eurosport: “As you can imagine, he did not want to apply. there is nothing, really nothing, that I can comment on. Obviously, there are always rumors, they are always there. This is normal in football. When you lose three games there are rumors that you will lose your job. When things are going well, when good results are achieved, there are also rumors. But I have nothing to comment for the moment ”.

… While Barça is still broke to recruit

As for the prospect of a small Mercato to get over the crisis, it is made more complicated by the club’s economic situation. As Sport reports, the Catalan club are not even able to make a free player. Indeed, although interested in Dani Alves, who recently terminated his contract with FC Sao Paulo, Barça are not able to welcome him. Times are really tough for the Blaugranas.





the # Barça considered bringing Dani back #Alves in its workforce, but its financial situation does not allow it. (Sport 🗞)

The Blaugrana must continue to do with the means at hand. That is to say with Dest and Sergi Roberto. #mercato pic.twitter.com/RzJNsCSKWp – Goal France 🇫🇷 (@GoalFrance) September 23, 2021