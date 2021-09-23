The renewed appetite for risk is confirmed



EUROPEAN SCHOLARSHIPS END ON THE RISE

by Marc Angrand

PARIS (Reuters) – European stocks ended higher for the third straight session on Thursday and Wall Street continued to rebound mid-session as investors favored risk-taking after much-anticipated moves by several of the major central banks in the planet, leaving aside mixed economic indicators and the uncertainties of the Evergrande dossier.

In Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.98% (64.98 points) to 6,701.98 points, its first closing at more than 6,700 since September 7, and in Frankfurt, the Dax took 0.88% while ‘in London, the FTSE 100 advanced 0.07% held back by the rise in the pound sterling.

The EuroStoxx 50 index gained 1.08%, the FTSEurofirst 300 by 0.93% and the Stoxx 600 by 0.93%.

At the time of the closing in Europe, Wall Street was moving up sharply, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.56%, the Standard & Poor’s 500 1.28% and the Nasdaq Composite 0.8%, thanks in part to the increase earnings forecasts from Salesforce (+ 5.50%) and Accenture (+ 1.43%).

After the Federal Reserve, which explained on Wednesday that it could reduce its bond purchases as early as November and raise interest rates as early as 2022, the Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, raised its key rate, a first for a G10 country since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, and the Bank of England has found that the case for tightening its policy has strengthened, mainly with accelerating inflation.

These announcements, largely anticipated, are far from worrying investors, who are also ignoring the latest signs of deteriorating economic conditions.

Equities are also benefiting from the at least temporary appeasement of concerns raised by Evergrande, which seems to have avoided a default on interest due this Thursday on a bond loan. The action of the Chinese real estate giant listed in Hong Kong ended the day with a gain of 17.62%.

The case is far from being closed, however, with several delicate financial deadlines looming in the days and weeks to come.

TODAY’S INDICATORS





In Europe, the first results of IHS Markit’s surveys of purchasing managers (PMI) show a general slowdown in the growth of activity in the private sector in September.

The trend is similar in the United States, where “flash” PMIs reflect growth in private sector activity at its lowest for 12 months, with the composite index falling to 54.5 as a first estimate.

Unemployment claims also rose last week to 351,000 as the Reuters consensus gave them down.

VALUES

All the major sectors of the European quotation ended the day in positive territory, the best performance being for banks (+ 2.16%), which benefited from the rise in bond yields. In Paris, Crédit Agricole gained 2.65%, Société Générale 2.58%, BNP Paribas 2.26%.

The high technology compartment gained 1.7% in the wake of the Nasdaq and the automotive sector (+ 1.38%) was driven by the equipment manufacturer Faurecia (+ 6.69%), including the cash flow forecast solid took precedence over the downward revision of the 2021 earnings outlook.

In the wake of Faurecia, Valeo gained 8.39% and the German Continental 2.46%.

CHANGES

The dollar continues to suffer from the renewed appetite for risk and gives up 0.42% against a benchmark basket, allowing the euro to rise to 1.1737, against 1.1682 at the low on Wednesday.

But the big winner of the day on the currency market is the pound sterling, boosted by the announcements of the Bank of England: it appreciates more than 0.8% against the greenback and more than 0.4% against the euro.

The Norwegian krone also shone after the rate hike decided in Oslo, reaching its highest level since June against the euro

RATE

Already trending upward at the start of the day after the Fed’s announcements, benchmark bond yields amplified their recovery after those of the Norges Bank and the Bank of England.

That of the ten-year German Bund, the benchmark for the euro zone, thus posted a gain of more than five basis points over the session at -0.258%, the highest since early July, and its American equivalent more than three points to 1 , 3976%.

The ten-year British, meanwhile, jumped more than nine points to 0.908%, including the increased probability of a rate hike in early 2022.

OIL

The oil market is benefiting from the continued increase in demand for fuels and the more pronounced than anticipated decrease in inventories in the United States.

Brent gained 1.37% to 77.23 dollars a barrel after a month high of 77.26 and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) rose 1.73% to 73.48 dollars.