The submarine affair and the Caledonian referendum: a “disconnected” process

The Overseas Minister said the government’s position on the possible independence of New Caledonia was clear, while a senator suggested that the lack of government commitment may have played into Australia’s decision to end the “contract of the century”.

During questions to the government this Wednesday, Senator LR from Ile-et-Vilaine (Brittany) Dominique de Legge questioned the Minister of Overseas Sébastien Lecornu on the breach by Australia of the gigantic contract concluded in 2016 with France for the sale of twelve submarines. According to him, as the date of the third and final referendum on independence approaches, the government “scrolls” in New Caledonia, which could have played a role in the Australian decision to cancel the “contract of the century”.

“France in the Pacific is New Caledonia. Would you tell me if you don’t think that the government’s lack of position during the various referendums on keeping New Caledonia within the perimeter of the Republic? did not contribute to this result because our allies undoubtedly need to ensure the sustainability of France in this sector? “, did he declare.

The orientations of the government “are known”

“I think that on the orientations of the government of the Republic in New Caledonia things are known, retorted the Minister of Overseas, Sébastien Lecornu. The State is neutral to organize the ballot, the government of the Republic can show it an orientation and a preference, and the President of the Republic as Head of State, did so during his speech in Nouméa, Prime Minister Jean Castex did so from the first weeks of taking office. “ In 2018, visiting Nouméa, Emmanuel Macron estimated that “without New Caledonia France would not be the same”.

For the Minister of Overseas Territories, the so-called submarine affair is a reminder “the interdependence between Australia and New Caledonia”. Nevertheless, according to him, there is no link between the referendum next December and geopolitical tensions in the Pacific. “The institutional process is old, it is now deeply disconnected from this geopolitical context, estimated Sébastien Lecornu. The real question is that this balance between China on one side and the entire West on the other side will cross Caledonian society. The real question now arises on December 12: is it that the Caledonians face this question in the Republic or are they facing it alone? “

Sébastien Lecornu will travel to New Caledonia from October 4 to 19 for “ensure both the health situation and the conditions of organization of the consultation “.