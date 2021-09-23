the test of the 308 first prize

The discovery of the new Peugeot 308 continues. This time for a version that gives pride of place to the budget since it is the entry-level model. At € 24,800, this 308 Active Pack with a 110 hp petrol engine is the call price, the one that will be highlighted on advertisements with the famous “from” mention. So, good plan or should you flee?



Prices and equipment 308 Active Pack

This low-cost version of the new 308 does not rule out modernity with the digital handset for the speedometers, the 10-inch touchscreen and the wireless connection to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the practical side, the keyless start, cruise control and reversing radar are part of the game. To note that the automatic air conditioning adopts here very practical physical keys instead of touch controls on other versions. It is also the only version of the 308 to receive this development developed for models leaving for hot countries, where air conditioning is used daily.

Unsurprisingly, the presentation is far from that of the enticing 308 GT Pack, which we have already tested. With the Active Pack, the grille without chrome inserts is less sparkling, and the LED fangs have to be satisfied with dotted lighting. Most disappointing are the 16-inch sheet metal rims with hubcaps that seem a bit lost in the large wheel arches. The rims, and especially the tires, we will talk about it again with the grip.



Driving

The 110 hp PureTech engine is in luck. Despite its larger size (4.36 m, + 11 cm), the new 308 maintains its weight and that’s good for the engine. Always voluntary, the three-cylinder turbo 110 hp and 205 Nm is sufficiently powerful for a road route and is flexible in peri-urban use. However, he sees his momentum cut by the reports of the gearbox, which pulls long to favor the carbon footprint. We must therefore play with leverage to prevent weak raises. Fortunately, failing to be aesthetic with its large rod, the latter falls well under the hand and its guidance is fairly straightforward.

After the second generation 308 which excelled in the chassis, the third opus is in the same vein, even if it turns out to be a little less agile. With this Active Pack version fitted with 205/55 R16 tires with low rolling resistance, the results are good in classic use (very good in comfort itself), but a notch below the other versions when you press the pace. In question, the tires which are clearly not at the height of the chassis and which quickly make their suffering heard in the bends. The high sides of these envelopes even give this unpleasant impression of driving on a doormat to the detriment of responsiveness. This entry-level 308 therefore calls for a good family man’s driving to be appreciated.







On board



Competetion

If the 308 aims to compete with premium models in its high-end versions, it returns here to the heart of the popular compact segment. In the game of the budget at 25 000 €, the sochalienne is in the market since a Renault Mégane Zen TCe 115 BVM6 is invoiced 24,700 €. The Ford Focus 1.0 EcoBoost 125 hp Titanium starts a notch higher in budget (26,600 €), but it is more efficient and offers more equipment side. Above all, Ford is not stingy in discounts on this version (up to € 4,000 indicated on the website). Peugeot cannot afford such proposals with a model in the launch phase.

