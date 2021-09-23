this new free update will make you want to relaunch the game

Regularly, Electronic Arts updates one of its flagship games, namely The sims 4, with the aim of always expanding its content and bringing new elements to players in search of new features. Between extensions and item kits, it’s hard to know where to look. Anyway, the latest fad of the American publisher allows players to Sims 4 to be able to benefit from a substantial update, and all this for free.

a welcome update

Released in 2014, The sims 4 continues to be updated regularly. And lately, its developers have been looking at its original content rather than adding pure and hard new. A redesign of features and objects present in the base game, which accompanies a desire of the studio to give a facelift to its aging title. After 7 years of good and loyal service, The sims 4 does not seem to be going away. A lucrative title that hosted last July its latest expansion kit to date, called Country life.





But recently, here it is The sims 4 decided to tackle a string of its existing objects. So, in a free update, EA wants to “complement and improve the existing resources of the game so that the Simmers have more choices and get more out of them.” For that, no less than 149 objects from Construction mode have undergone a generous facelift with the arrival of 1200 colored variants. A significant decorative addition that will allow the biggest players to completely review their creations. All the new features have been detailed in a post posted on the game’s forums, right here.

From bookcases to tables, including chairs and beds, the objects in Construction mode have thus been able to accommodate new colors. A free update that suggests that Electronic Arts has no desire to move on. The expansions continue to arrive, as well as the various item kits, and the American giant has recently reviewed its original game, adding to it. The sequel, eventually known as The sims 5, is therefore likely to arrive in several years. A franchise that could also take the path of “games as a service”, becoming free, but benefiting from a large number of in-app purchases. And given the state of Sims 4, it seems that the transition is already underway.