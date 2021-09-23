Thomas Pesquet reacts after the fire alarm in the ISS

The French astronaut confirmed that a fire alarm had sounded in the International Space Station (ISS) before reassuring the Earthlings.

On September 9, smoke and a smell of burning plastic were detected in the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS). The Russian space agency Roscosmos had specified that a smoke detector had gone off during the night in the Zvezda service module of the Russian segment of the ISS during the automatic battery change. An alarm was then triggered. Asked by franceinfo, the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet explained Thursday that it had “happened to them in the middle of the night” but that “everything was fine”. “These are things that happen. We were ready to react, the crew is well trained, the control center is helping us, the equipment is working well, everything is fine! ”.

The opportunity for the 43-year-old Frenchman to explain how to deal with fires in the spaceship. “We have three major emergencies that can happen to us. The first is fire. This is quite rare, as the flames tend to go out on their own in weightlessness. And then everything is fireproof but we are still very careful about what we do. We have fire extinguishers, automatic smoke detectors and a procedure to locate the source of the fire, extinguish it and safeguard the rest of the station, ”he said.





A fire alarm went off a few days ago on board the ISS, fortunately not serious. “We have fire extinguishers, automatic smoke detectors,” explains Thomas Pesquet. “It happened to us in the middle of the night but luckily everything was fine!” pic.twitter.com/jPeYioDfgM – franceinfo (@franceinfo) September 23, 2021

What happened on the night of September 9

Roscosmos had specified that an atmospheric filter was used “to eliminate possible pollution by fumes” and that the crew then continued their night. “All systems are functioning normally,” reassured the Russians. This new incident, the last in a long series, comes after the Russian space company responsible for the maintenance of the Russian part of the ISS, judged at the end of August that it was in a worrying state with 80% of the systems. of theft at the “end of their service life”.

To read :3 months in space, the most beautiful photos of Thomas Pesquet

The Russian space industry has encountered many difficulties in recent years between failed launches and corruption scandals. But it wants to relaunch itself with ambitious projects, such as building its own space station or a lunar base with China. Cooperation with the United States is deteriorating against a backdrop of international tensions.